"Absolute swimming insanity"-Fans react as Jonny Kulow and Adam Chaney tie for the second time in the swim-offs at the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials 

The Paris Olympics swimming Trials witnessed some great competition on Day 6 with Ryan Murphy creating history by qualifying for his third consecutive Olympic games in the 100m and 200m backstroke. An event that stood out and stole the spotlight of the evening session of the Olympic trials was the Men's 50m freestyle in which Jonny Kulow and Adam Chaney tied two consecutive times.

Jonny Kulow and Adam Chaney were competing in two different semi-finals of the Men's 50m freestyle and both of them clocked 21.89s. Since they were battling for the eighth spot in the Men's 50m freestyle, they had to have a swim-off to lock in on the eighth position in the final. Surprisingly, Kulow and Chaney tied once again in the swim-off, clocking 21.79s.

The second tie led to an electric atmosphere in the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Fans took to X to express their anticipation over the event that stole the show on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials 2024.

"Absolute swimming insanity 🤯 #swimtrials24," wrote a fan.

Some fans criticized the absence of the swim-off on television.

"Bonkers but also why wasn’t it on peacock 😭😭😭 bestie you know you don’t have to abide by tv networks right," wrote another fan.

"Imagine how exciting that would have been if people could actually watch it!," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"This is just absolutely wicked. Most people don’t understand what goes into successfully bringing a swim meet into a football stadium and ensuring a large, active crowd. The logistics of the pool installation is the easiest part, and that’s incredibly complicated. Bravo, @USASwimming ,@TeamUSA, and @NBCOlympics!Very, very well played," wrote Steve Mesler.

" Saw this live tonight. As if the atmosphere wasn't electric enough!," another fan chimed in.

" Entertainment value through the roof," another fan tweeted.

Paris Olympics Swimming Trials Day 6 top performances

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 6

Day 6 of the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials featured the finals of the Men's and Women's 200m backstroke. Ryan Murphy won the Men's 200m backstroke final by clocking 1:54.33 thereby qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

He achieved the feat of becoming the first American swimmer to qualify for three consecutive Olympic games in the 100m and the 200m backstroke. On the other hand, Regan Smith dominated the Women's 200m backstroke and clocked 2:05.70.\

With three more days of power-packed performances lined up at the Paris Olympics Swimming Trials the excitement among swimming fans and enthusiasts is at an all-time high.