After back to back losses Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on competing in short hurdles again

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about competing in the short hurdles again after facing consecutive upsets in the third stop of the Grand Slam Track. The event was held from May 31 to June 1, 2025, in Philadelphia.

Ad

In the third stop of GST, McLaughlin-Levrone ventured outside of her traditional events. She ran in the short sprints, including the 100m hurdles and 100m flat race, instead of the 400m hurdles on both days of the event. On the first day of the event, she competed in the 100m hurdles, where she faced a heartbreaking upset, earning a fifth-place finish after clocking 12.70s.

On Day 2 of the League, the Olympic champion competed in the 100m flat race, where she ended up in second position after registering a time of 11.21s. Following these back-to-back losses, McLaughlin-Levrone spoke to Citius Mag about participating in short hurdles during the post-race interview. (2:35 onward)

Ad

Trending

"I think for the last slam, I probably won't do the short hurdles. It'll either be 400m hurdles, which I think right now is the plan. But, maybe in years to come, we'll go back to the short hurdles and give it another try," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known about her performance in the 100m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competed in the 100m hurdles on Day 1 of GST's third stop in Philadelphia. She ended up in fifth place and was bested by Ackera Nugent, Tia Jones, and Megan Tapper, who claimed the top three positions, respectively.

Following this disappointing race, the American athlete opened up about her performance, giving it a positive perspective in the post-race press conference. She revealed that it was fun for her, and she wanted to take a break from the 400m hurdles.

Ad

"I think I like the challenge, and I told my coach that I wanted to do it again. It is really fun for me, and it's a break from the long hurdles so it's nice to be able to work on the speed, work on the technique, they're a lot closer together so, once we go back to the 400m hurdles, there's a lot more grace there," Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said. (0:45 onwards)

Ad

She further added:

"I think that adjustment to seven steps hurdles for me is just a work in progress, so sometimes, I feel like I'm being long, but it really is for me my height just makes more sense. I think this is probably the best start I've had for the 100m hurdles in a while so, I think it's just about putting the rest of the race together."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next be seen competing in the fourth stop of the Grand Slam Track, which is scheduled to take place from June 27-29 in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More