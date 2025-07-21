After battling with cancer, Penn State Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley makes her feelings known about winning major award

The Penn State volleyball coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, recently opened up about receiving an honor at the ESPY award ceremony on June 16 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. She recently battled breast cancer for six months after being diagnosed in September last year.Despite battling cancer, Schumacher-Cawley continued coaching her team and led them to win the 2025 NCAA volleyball title. She was declared to be cancer-free in February 2025. Following this incredible journey, she was recently honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award, which is named after the NC State basketball coach, Jim Valvano, and is awarded to the deserving members of the sports world who have navigated adversities gracefully with perseverance and determination.Shortly after winning this award, she shared a few pictures from the award night on her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy caption, expressing gratitude toward her close people. Making her feelings known about winning the award, she wrote:&quot;Well, it has been one heck of a week—one I’ll never forget. I am beyond grateful for everyone who made it possible and for all that my family and I were able to experience thanks to the incredible generosity and heart of @vfoundation, @papahops19, @espn, and the entire ESPY’s team. Every single person we met treated us with kindness and class. It was more than just an event—it was a reminder of the power of people, purpose, and perseverance,&quot; wrote Katie Schumacher-Cawley.She added:&quot;From UIC to UPenn to Penn State, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside and coaching some of the most incredible people—many who are now part of my chosen family. They’ve walked with me through some of life’s biggest challenges and stood beside me in moments of triumph.&quot;Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther in the caption, she opened up about how transformational the last year has been for her, both personally and professionally. Along with this, she also exuded excitement in her team's performance in the upcoming volleyball championships.Katie Schumacher-Cawley shared a heartwarming note after concluding her chemotherapy for breast cancer Katie Schumacher-Cawley proved her billing in the volleyball community by showcasing her determination for the sport as she coached the team to earn success in both the Big Ten and the Nationals. After battling cancer in February 2025, and completing her last chemotherapy session, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, reflecting on her journey and showcasing gratitude for her close people.&quot;Well, we did it! Six rounds of chemo—done! Today, I rang the bell, marking the end of this chapter. What a journey it has been. There truly are no words to express how deeply grateful I am for the unwavering support from every corner of my life.&quot;She further thanked her Penn State players for their energy and humor that helped her keep going every day and said that each of them has left an impact on her life. Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines, recently lauded Katie Schumacher-Cawley for overcoming cancer after her NCAA win.