After Bo Bassett's decommitment, NCAA wrestler Gabe Arnold faces shocking dismissal from Iowa Hawkeyes 

Gabe Arnold, who was one of the most significant wrestlers of the Iowa Hawkeyes, has been shockingly dismissed by the university in the latest update. Shortly ahead of this, one of the top wrestlers, Bo Bassett, decommitted from the Hawkeyes.

Ad

Arnold committed to the Hawkeyes in 2022 after his time at Pennsylvania's Wyoming Seminary, and he chose the university over Missouri and Virginia Tech. Before starting his NCAA journey with Iowa, Arnold was a two-time national prep champion for Wyoming Seminary and also won a 16U men's freestyle national title. Along with this, he was also considered the No.6 overall junior prospect.

During his two seasons at Iowa, the 20-year-old, who competed in the 184-pound category, amassed remarkable records, including an overall record of 27-8, a dual meet record of 13-3, and a Big Ten record of 6-2. He also earned fifth place at the Big Ten Championships in the 2024-25 season. Amid the preparations for the 2025-26 season, Arnold has been shockingly dismissed from the university.

Ad

Trending

The reason behind the dismissal of the redshirt freshman has still not been disclosed, and the wrestler now has three years of NCAA eligibility remaining. This news was announced by an NCAA wrestling media page on Instagram, which uploaded a picture of Arnold and wrote in the caption:

"BREAKING: Gabe Arnold has been dismissed from the team at Iowa, and will subsequently look to find a new home. This past season, Arnold went 19-6, and finished with 2 wins at NCAAs. He will have 3 years of eligibility remaining."

Ad

Ad

A few days ago, Bassett announced his decommitment from the university, just 5 months after joining the team.

Gabe Arnold made his feelings known about the importance of mental health

In January 2025, Gabe Arnold sat for a press conference, where he opened up about how he balances his mental health and his career. He revealed that he has navigated multiple highs and lows in his life and stated that mental health is a really important aspect of life. Exuding pride in himself for handling it in an ideal manner, he said (as quoted by Flo Wrestling),

Ad

"Twenty years of life, and it’s been high and low. It’s definitely something that doesn't get talked about a lot, especially in college athletics, but, mental health is really important, and that's something I have come to prioritize as I've been in dark seasons of my life and have fought many demons that don't really get talked about enough. So, you know, I'm proud of myself for that. It's a battle that I fight every day, but I think I'm on the winning side of it."

In this interview, Gabe Arnold also called himself a 'brick-by-brick' person, stating that he finds a way to figure out whatever gets thrown his way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More