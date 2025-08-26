  • home icon
After crashing out of podium position at London Diamond League, Letsile Tebogo reveals taking a special step ahead of Noah Lyles clash

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 26, 2025 04:56 GMT
2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty
Letsile Tebogo at the 2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: Getty

Letsile Tebogo shared that he had taken a special step ahead of his return to the track at the Zurich Diamond League Finals later this week. Tebogo was absent from the track circuit ever since he finished seventh at the London Diamond League in the men's 100m.

The men's 100m at the London Diamond League featured an incredible line-up of athletes that included Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, Ackeem Blake and Akani Simbine, among others. Tebogo appeared to be struggling since the beginning of the race and could not put forward a strong finish, thereby clocking 10.12s and finishing seventh overall. Seville, Lyles and Zharnel Hughes took the top three positions in the event.

Since the conclusion of the London Diamond League, Letsile Tebogo has been away from the outdoor track circuit for over a month and skipped races in Silesia as well as the Brussels Diamond League. As he prepares to compete in the men's 200m at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich against top athletes like Noah Lyles, Tebogo shared an update about his absence from the track and revealed that he had moved to the farm for a brief period.

He decided to take some time from the hectic city life and spend some time with animals, as he is motivated for his next few races in the 2025 outdoor track season. The Olympic gold medalist shared some pictures from his visit to the 'Tebogo Farms' and wrote:

"Traded city life for farm life. Came for the animals and inspiration #Tebogofarms."

Tebogo is set to compete in the Zurich Diamond League finals on August 28, at 9:39 PM local time.

Letsile Tebogo opens up about facing tough times in the 2025 season

2025 Diamond League - Herculis EBS: Previews - Source: Getty
2025 Diamond League - Herculis EBS: Previews - Source: Getty

Letsile Tebogo penned a detailed note on social media after finishing ninth in the Rabat Diamond League early in the outdoor season. He clocked 10.43s in the men's 100m and shared that it was not a performance that he had hoped for.

Tebogo expressed that he had been dealing with a recurring injury and was focusing on recovery and growth.

"Today’s performance wasn’t what I had hoped for. I’m currently dealing with a recurring injury, which hasn’t been easy. However, I’m channeling this disappointment and pain into resolve. I’m already focused on recovery and growth, and I know I will come back a stronger man. See y’all soon❤️‍🩹" he wrote.
The Olympic gold medalist hoped to get fit again and make a stronger comeback as he looks to dominate the major outdoor events later this year.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
