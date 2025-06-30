After defeating Noah Lyles' brother, Tyreek Hill makes a request to multi-billion dollar conglomerate 

Tyreek Hill defeated Noah Lyles' brother in a 100m race at the ATX Sprint Classic. The Dolphins wide receiver clocked a personal best performance of 10.10 (+2.7) in the preliminary round of the meet and made a request to the multi-billion-dollar brand, Adidas, indicating his athletic prowess.

Noah Lyles was scheduled to compete against Tyreek Hill in a race; however, the head-to-head battle got cancelled due to personal circumstances and complications. Despite the cancellations, fans have raised great anticipation on social media to witness a face-off between the two athletes in the future.

Hill competed in his first 100m race of the season at a track meet in California and clocked 10.15 (+1.2) on June 13, 2025. Two weeks later, he competed in the ATX Sprint Classic in the 100m and put forward a strong performance, taking away 0.05s from his previous appearance to set a new personal best with a time of 10.10s (+2.7). Moreover, Tyreek Hill's race was celebrated by fans as he defeated Noah Lyles brother, Josephus, who competed in the same heat and clocked 10.25s.

The Dolphins' wide receiver even mocked Josephus Lyles by pulling a note that read, 'Noah Lyles could never'. After the conclusion of the race, Hill shared a series of pictures from the race and hilariously requested Adidas for a supersuit.

"Honeyyyy, where's my super suit @adidasus@adidasrunning," he wrote.

Furthermore, Hill expressed his gratitude at being able to better his performance with every race.

Noah Lyles on the cancellation of his race against Tyreek Hill

The head-to-head battle between Lyles and Tyreek Hill was cancelled in the final moments, and there were multiple speculations about its reason on social media. Lyles spoke about the last-moment cancellation of the event in an interview with Jenna Lemoncelli and shared that they had taken a lot of effort to plan and create the event.

However, the last-minute-cancelltion stemmed from multiple complications and some personal reasons.

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things—complications, personal reasons—that it just didn't come to pass,” Lyles said.

Tyreek Hill also shared his thoughts about the event's cancellation and revealed that they were still in talks about the contract negotiations, location, and time of the event. He was hopeful that the event would be conducted in the near future.

