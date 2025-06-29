Tyreek Hill mocks Noah Lyles' brother after defeating him in 100m race

Tyreek Hill mocked Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus, after he defeated the youngster in a 100m race. The Dolphins' wide receiver competed in a 100m race at the ATX Sprint Classic and clocked 10.10 (+2.7) in the prelims, whereas Josephus Lyles' brother clocked 10.25s.

After the cancellation of the highly anticipated Noah Lyles Vs Tyreek Hill, fans expressed their excitement to witness the Dolphins' wide receiver compete against the Olympic gold medalist's brother. Hill asserted his dominance and registered a strong start to breeze through the preliminary round and advance to the finals while defeating Josephus Lyles.

Hill improved his season's best performance in the 100m from 10.15s(+1.2) clocked on June 13, 2025, to 10.10 (+2.7), thereby showcasing his athletic prowess. Right after the race, Tyreek Hill pulled out a note similar to the one that he displayed during his race on June 13, which read "Noah could never". He posted a video of himself mocking Josephus Lyles after the race while they both shook hands.

" What's good @josephus_lyles," he wrote.

Tyreek Hill mocks Noah Lyles' brother | Instagram@cheetah

Moreover, he posted a video of the race with the caption:

"Win Some, Lose None. ps. He in the red."

Hill also took a dig at Lyles and commented:

"Noah (lil bro) could never."

The 31-year-old did not compete in the finals, and the official results of the race indicate a DNS( Did not start). Ibrahim Fuseini from East Texas A&M won the 100m title at the ATX Sprint Classic with a performance of 9.85s (2.4).

Tyreek Hill opens up about the cancellation of the race against Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill spoke about the cancellation of the highly anticipated race against Noah Lyles in his appearance on Glory Days with Johnny Manziel. The Dolphins WR shared that even after the cancellation, they were still in long talks about contract negotiations and other aspects of the race, like the time, as well as the location.

Hill expressed his excitement to compete in a head-to-head battle against the Olympic gold medalist in the future.

"The crazy part about it is, when he actually said the race was cancelled, we were still in long talks about contract negotiations, about time, location, and stuff like that. So we're looking to get it done somewhere near the end of the offseason. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been training my tail off, man." (03:11 onwards)

Furthermore, Tyreek Hill shared that he has been training hard to prepare himself for the race.

