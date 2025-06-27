'I fu***ng hate the dude' - Tyreek Hill minces no words while opening up about his competitive rivalry with Noah Lyles

Tyreek Hill shared his thoughts about the competitive rivalry with Noah Lyles. The NFL wide receiver from the Miami Dolphins is awaiting the much-talked-about race between him and the Olympic champion sprinter.
At the podcast session 'Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel,' Hill talked about almost everything in his career, from his equation with the Miami Dolphins to his current rivalry with Lyles. When asked about the rivalry with the Olympic champion sprinter, Hill mentioned
"I fu***ng hate Noah Lyles, dog. Yo, this fu*ng dude, bro. Like so, um I got a ton of respect for Noah Lyles. Ton of respect, but as far as like me competing against him or whatever, I fu***ng hate the dude, bro. Um, obviously he's the fastest guy in America or whatever but, um allegedly. Allegedly." [2:25 onwards]
Tyreek Hill was all set to race Noah Lyles a couple of days ago. However, the race couldn't be carried out due to unspecified reasons.
Noah Lyles will be seen next at the London Athletics Meet, which is part of the Wanda Diamond League and will be held on July 19.
Tyreek Hill shares the timeline for the highly anticipated race with Noah Lyles
Tyreek Hill recently revealed the entire timeline of the race after Noah Lyles unexpectedly backed out. The Olympic champion sprinter later clarified in an interview with ESPN that the race was canceled due to 'personal reasons.'
"We were very deep into creating the event... In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend... Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn't come to pass, but we were full on. We were going to shut down New York's Times Square and everything, it was going to be a lot of fun." Lyles said.
A couple of days ago, Hill confirmed that the two were still trying to find a suitable date for the race. In his conversation with Johnny Manziel, the NFL player revealed,
"The crazy part about it is, when he actually said the race was cancelled, we were still in long talks about contract negotiations, about time, location, and stuff like that. So we're looking to get it done somewhere near the end of the offseason. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been training my tail off, man." (03:11 onwards)
Tyreek Hill had challenged Noah Lyles to a race last year after the latter had made a controversial statement about the status of the NBA winners as 'world champions,' for which the sprinter had later apologized.
