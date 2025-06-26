"I've been training my tail off" - Tyreek Hill shares timeline for highly anticipated race vs. Noah Lyles after Olympic gold medalist backed out

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade. Known for his elite speed and agility, as well as his top route running skills, Hill is one of the most exciting athletes in the sport of football.

Ad

This offseason, there were rumors that Hill would complete a running race against Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles. However, in the middle of June, Lyles announced that the race was cancelled between the two star athletes, citing "personal reasons". ESPN released an article highlighting some of the comments by Lyles.

"We were very deep into creating the event... In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend... Unfortunately, there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn't come to pass, but we were full on. We were going to shut down New York's Times Square and everything, it was going to be a lot of fun." Lyles said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, on June 25, Hill confirmed that the two were still trying to find a date to hold the race, potentially near the end of NFL training camp, and that he was still training for the much anticipated matchup.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The crazy part about it is, when he actually said the race was cancelled, we were still in long talks about contract negotiations, about time, location, and stuff like that. So we're looking to get it done somewhere near the end of the offseason. I'm really looking forward to it. I've been training my tail off, man." (03:11) Hill said.

Ad

Ad

Can Tyreek Hill beat Noah Lyles in a race?

Hill's chances of beating the Olympic champion Lyles in a race likely comes down to how long the competition is between the two. However, if the race is a 100 meter contest, there is a very good chance that Lyles would triumph.

As NFL analyst Jack Baer outlined in his article, Hill recently recorded a 10.15 second 100 meter race. However, in the 2024 Olympic Games from Paris, France, Lyles recorded a gold medal winning effort of 9.784 seconds in the 100 meter event.

Only time will tell whether the race between Hill and Lyles actually takes place. However, it is clear that Hill is remaining ready to defeat the 100 meter Olympic Champion if the opportunity presents itself this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.