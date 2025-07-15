After delaying outdoor season opener due to injury, Jakob Ingebrigtsen shares fresh training update

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has shared a new training update, adding that he has begun altitude training and is traveling to St. Moritz for it. The Norwegian runner hasn’t featured in any track meet since competing at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025.
Following his feature at the World Indoors, Ingebrigtsen sustained an Achilles tendon irritation. Although he revealed it wasn’t a serious injury, he told AFP that he chose to step back from competitions, thus skipping events while awaiting full recovery. He also withdrew from the Prefontaine Classic held in July, where he had been set to compete.
Recently, Ingebrigtsen gave a fresh update about his training on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, writing:
“Let’s get this show on the road ✈️ Traveling to St. Moritz today to begin altitude training 🏔️🏃🏻”
Less than a day ago, the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared glimpses of himself engaged in intense training, including running on a treadmill, indicating that he is back to training. He captioned the post:
“Normal service has resumed 💦📈”
Notably, in his last competition at the World Indoor Championships in China, Jakob Ingebrigtsen bagged the gold in the 3000m with a time of 7:46.09 on March 22, and returned the next day to take home another gold, this time over the 1500m distance, clocking 3:38.79.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his experience in competitive 3000m indoors race at World Athletics Indoor Championships
Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened up about his experience of competing in a competitive 3000m event at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships. He shared how in a large field, the race becomes about positioning well strategically for a chance of winning or finishing on the podium.
In the post-race interview after winning the gold in the event, he said (0:01 onwards):
“Very good race. We're a relatively big field with a lot of strong runners, so it's very different to a 1500 meter, but still a lot of people that's kind of in the race and doing something in order to make a move in, increasing their chances of winning or getting a medal. So, it's all about responding to that and trying to save some energy. Just all in all, an exciting and good race.”
Ingebrigtsen further shared that it felt special because despite having competed at the event before, he had never won a gold at the event. Before the 2025 Worlds, he had previously won a silver in the 1500m in the 2022 edition in the tournament.