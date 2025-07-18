After ESPYs win, Ilona Maher reacts to receiving major Team USA opportunity for World Cup

Ilona Maher recently won the award for the 'Breakthrough Athlete of the Year' at the ESPYs 2025. The American athlete sent out a strong message to the upcoming generations of athletes as well as made an appeal to America ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. A day later, the Olympic medalist was named in the Team USA squad for the Rugby World Cup scheduled to be held in England.

Maher rose to worldwide popularity during her appearance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The American athlete shared behind-the-scenes videos from her Olympic appearance on social media that were widely loved by fans. Despite having a major injury in the 2023 season, Ilona Maher returned to the field even stronger a year later and played an integral part in helping Team USA win its first Olympic medal in rugby at the Paris Olympics.

Along with great performances on the track, Ilona Maher has been vocal about her support for women's sports and body positivity. After winning the ESPY award, Maher urged people to tune in to the upcoming Rugby World Cup and show their support to the incredible athletes who would be competing for the ultimate title. Moreover, the Olympic medalist expressed her gratitude after being named in the 32-member squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in England.

"Honored to be named to the squad that will represent the USA @rugbyworldcup in England," she wrote.

Some popular players in Team USA include Kate Zackary, Hope Rogers, Emerson Allen, and Hope Cooper, among others.

Ilona Maher's message after winning the ESPYs

Ilona Maher at the 2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher shared a heartfelt message during her speech after winning the ESPY award for the 'Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.' The American athlete reflected on her journey as a rugby player and thanked her teammates for their unwavering support throughout tough times, which played an integral role in helping her to succeed.

"It's taken me seven years into Olympics, but I finally broke through. Amazing stuff. Um, I know it's just, just me up here, but I'm a team sport athlete through and through, and my teammates are the reason I am the way I am. Um, I love them so much. Um, they truly are the reason I am up on this stage," she said.

Furthermore, Maher urged young girls to believe in themeselves and strive tirelessly towards their goals.

"What else do I have to say? My message stays the same, um, strong is beautiful. Strong's powerful. It's sexy. It's whatever you want it to be. And I hope more girls can feel how I feel," she added.

The American athlete hoped to continue to inspire the upcoming generation by her relentless pursuits on and off the field.

