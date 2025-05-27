After falling short of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's seasonal record, Femke Bol announces her next race

After falling short of world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's seasonal record, Dutch hurdler Femke Bol has announced her next race for the season. The 25-year-old Dutch sprinter was recently seen in action at the Rabat Diamond League meet in Morocco.

Bol recently shared the news that she would be participating at the much talked about Fanny Blankers Koen Games in Netherlands. She also informed her followers on Instagram that only a few tickets for her race are remaining, urging them to hurry up if they wish to see her in action live.

The Dutch hurdler posted on her Instagram story,

"Next race at home. And there a few tickets left"

Screengrab of Femke Bol's latest Instagram story [Image Source : Femke Bol's Instagram]

Bol previously competed at her opening race of the 2025 Diamond League season in Rabat, Morocco. The Dutch hurdler established a new meet record of 52.46 seconds, winning the race comfortably, ahead of her nearest competitor Andrenette Knight of Jamaica, who clocked 53.9 seconds.

However, her timing was still short of Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's seasonal best performance. The 25-year-old Olympic champion clocked a timing of 52.07 seconds at the second leg of the Grand Slam Track meet, which was held at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miami.

Femke Bol opens up on new competitive mindset despite achieving elite status

Femke Bol talks about her new competitive mindset [Image Source : Getty]

Femke Bol recently opened up about her new competitive mindset. The 25 year old Dutch hurdler talked about her focus on smaller goals rather than blindly chasing medals.

In her conversation with the Olympics website, Bol mentioned,

"Now it's about focusing on the small goals again. Improving, rather than just chasing medals. I hope I can keep doing it for a long time, and keep improving even in small ways, working hard to shave off just a few tenths of a second. I prefer to let my legs do the talking instead of saying too much."

Femke Bol opened her 2025 season on a solid note. The Dutch athlete won both the mixed relay and the women's 4x400m relay event at the European Indoor Championships, which were held in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unlike other contemporary athletes, the Dutch athlete has chosen to give the inaugural season of the Grand Slam Track a miss.

Femke Bol is also aiming for a fifth consecutive Diamond League title in the 400m hurdles event, having won it for the fourth time at the Diamond League finals held in Brussels held last year.

