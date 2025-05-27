Femke Bol makes feelings known after running her 'fastest season opener' at Rabat Diamond League

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts after putting forward an incredible performance in her season opener at the Rabat Diamond League. The Dutch athlete competed in the women's 400m hurdles and clocked a new meet record with a performance of 52.46s.

The 25-year-old had announced earlier this year that she would be skipping the entire indoor season for her individual races to take some time off as well as prepare for the outdoor season. Bol announced that she will be making her season debut at the Rabat Diamond League with the main target of dominating the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Bol registered a strong start and dominated the line-up to win the race comfortably with a formidable lead. Moreover, this was her fastest season opener performance, and she expressed her elation on being able to win the race with a new meet record.

Femke Bol shared that she had a great time competing at the Rabat Diamond League and expressed her anticipation for the upcoming races of the season.

"Great time in Rabat 😁 Fastest season opener and a meeting record to take the win ❤️‍🔥" she wrote.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

