After finishing as most successful U.S. swimmer at Worlds 2025 Kate Douglass enjoys Hawaii getaway

American swimmer Kate Douglass recently shared glimpses of her vacation in Maui, Hawaii. This comes just after her impressive campaign at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

She was one of the most successful swimmers in the competition, finishing with three gold and two silver medals. The New York native bagged gold medals in the Mixed 4x100m free relays, 200m breaststroke, and 4x100m medley women's, while her silver came as part of 4x100m free relays and 100m breaststroke.

Douglass finished just behind Canada's Summer McIntosh, who had the most gold medals in the competition, with 4 to her name, and was the most successful American swimmer. Just a couple of days after these successful outings, Douglass traveled to Hawaii to enjoy a vacation with her friend, Lucy Bischoff.

She shared a few pictures from this gateway, featuring the scenic beauty of the location, on her Instagram stories. Douglass remarked in the caption of one of her stories:

"Obsessed with this view"

Douglass's glimpses from Hawaii vacation (Image via: @kaatedouglass)

She posted another picture, donning a black top and skirt, complemented by a white cap.

Douglass' glimpses from Hawaii gateway (Image via: @kaatedouglass on IG)

The 50m butterfly remained the only race at the World Aquatics Championships where Kate Douglass couldn't clinch a medal. She finished 14th in the finals of that race.

Kate Douglass speaks up about the importance of having a good time outside of swimming

Kate Douglass (Image via: Getty)

Kate Douglass shed light on her exterior life of swimming and how this affects her mindset in the pool. In a recent interview, Douglass shared that over the past year or so, she has been trying to enjoy her life outside the pool, as it will help her to stay competitive till the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Douglass also mentioned that the LA event can also be the concluding chapter of her career, even though she is not sure of it. Duglass said (via Olympics.com):

"I'm enjoying my life outside of swimming, I think, for the year, year and a half, [which] is really important to be able to get me to be really good in 2028. That's probably where I will end my swimming career, who the hell knows! But yeah, that's kind of in the distant future. I've been trying out a lot of great coffee shops and bakeries in Charlottesville."

During the conversation, Kate Douglass also remarked that visiting the cafes of the place while traveling for tournaments is a crucial part of her routine.

