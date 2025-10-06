After former Penn State wrestler's move to Lehigh Valley RTC, Nathan Tomasello joins the club in latest career move

After former Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet joined the Lehigh Valley Regional Training Center (LVRTC), another top wrestler joined the center. Former 125 Ibs NCAA champion Nathan Tomasello, who wrestled for Ohio State University, has joined the LVRTC as he prepares to defend his Bantamweight World Championship in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) against Mexican Olympian and two-time NCAA champion Roman Bravo-Young at RAF 02 on October 25 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.Tomasello claimed the first-ever match victory and championship belt in the inaugural RAF event, RAF 01, on August 30, 2025, defeating Matt Ramos 4-3. At Ohio State, he was the 2015 NCAA champion, a four-time Big Ten champion, and a four-time All-American, and finished his collegiate career with a 100-8 record and never losing to a Penn State wrestler.Since graduating in 2018, Tomasello coached at Duke University, the Oklahoma RTC, and ran his own NATO Wrestling Academy in Northeast Ohio. In September 2024, he joined California Baptist University’s staff, helping the team achieve key wins and mentoring top NCAA qualifiers.LVRTC has also added former Penn State wrestler Vincenzo Joseph as an assistant coach.Former Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet reveals reason for joining Lehigh Valley RTCGreg Kerkvliet at 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: GettyGreg Kerkvliet, a standout Penn State wrestler who won the 2024 NCAA title and the 2024 Big Ten Championship, shared why he left Penn State RTC for Lehigh. Kerkvliet, a two-time Cadet World medalist (gold and silver in 2017), said he plans to train at Lehigh for the next four to eight years as he chases Olympic dreams.“Hi, I'm Daniel Kerkvliet, Penn State alum and former national champion. Now I am training up here at Lehigh University. I’ll be up here the next four to eight years trying to make some Olympic teams. How I got here is a funny story . I have some buddies up here, like Ben Honis, who got me interested in the place. I came up here, worked out with a lot of guys, and I just love the atmosphere. It’s a great room full of a bunch of great guys. Everybody is super cool. It doesn’t get much better for my situation, so I love it here,” Former Penn State wrestler Kerkvliet said.The Lehigh Valley RTC is led by Olympic silver medalist and former Penn State wrestler Kerry McCoy.