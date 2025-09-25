"It doesn’t get much better for my situation"- Former Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet reveals reason to join Lehigh after leaving RTC

Former Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet made his feelings known after leaving the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club (Penn State RTC) to join the Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC. Kerkvliet is set to join other wrestling prospects such as Ben Honis in the hopes of earning a spot at the World Championships as well as the Olympics. The decision for Kerkvliet to leave Penn State's RTC is an unexpected one given how Penn State wrestlers usually stay with the university's RTC after graduation.Greg Kerkvliet earned multiple honors during his time with Penn State. He was a four-time All-American, and competed mainly at 285 pounds. Kerkvliet gained recognition for his performance at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where he defeated Lucas Davison in the final to clinch the national title at 285. Kerkvliet also posted an undefeated 20-0 record in the 2023-24 season, highlighting just how impressive he performed that year.In a video shared on X by collegiate wrestling analyst Rock Harrison, Kerkvliet had this to say on his move to Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC.&quot;Hi, I'm Daniel Kerkvliet, Penn State alum and former national champion. Now I am training up here at Lehigh University. I’ll be up here the next four to eight years trying to make some Olympic teams. How I got here is a funny story - I have some buddies up here, like Ben Honis, who got me interested in the place. I came up here, worked out with a lot of guys, and I just love the atmosphere. It’s a great room full of a bunch of great guys. Everybody is super cool. It doesn’t get much better for my situation, so I love it here.&quot;Greg Kerkvliet will be targeting an appearance at next year's World Championships, in what will be his first major international tournament at the senior level.Greg Kerkvliet on why he chose to return for fifth year at Penn StateGreg Kerkvliet discussed earlier why he stayed at Penn State for one more year - Source: GettyGreg Kerkvliet previously revealed why he chose to extend his stay at Penn State University for one more year following his impressive 23/24 season. According to Penn State media outlet, Basic Blues Nation, Kerkvliet said:&quot;[I chose to come back] just because, I mean, I like wrestling. It’s fun. I like grappling and doing that jujitsu thing. So I mean, it’s just another year. It’s just another year I get to come back and keep doing the thing I like. So why not take advantage of that?&quot;In his final season with the Nittany Lions, Kerkvliet lost to Wyatt Hendrickson in the semi-finals of the 2025 NCAA Championships.