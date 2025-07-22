Amid reports of major allegations, Carter Starocci reacts to achieving a historical feat in his collegiate career

Carter Starocci recently expressed his gratitude for becoming the first-ever five-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion. Despite his notable wins in the NCAA championships, the wrestler has been experiencing a rough time, as his teammate Beau Bartlett accused him of theft.Starocci was last seen in action at the 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship finals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where he competed in the 184kg category. He squared off against Parker Keckeisen and defeated him by securing a takedown in the third period. The victory marked the Penn State wrestling star's fifth NCAA title.He was recently selected for the All-Quarter Century Team in the 174-pound category. After taking in the votes from the wrestling fans, Starocci became the top 174-pounder of the quarter-century, and following him was Ben Askren in the second team All Quarter-Century. Chris Pendleton and Zahid Valencia claimed the third and fourth positions, respectively.FloWrestling celebrated this feat on Instagram, which garnered attention from Starocci, who reshared the post and dropped a two-word reaction that read:&quot;All day.&quot;Starocci's Instagram storyOutside of his achievements on the mat, Carter Starocci is now on USA Wrestling's interim suspension list along with 16 other wrestlers. Although the specific reason for the suspension hasn't been revealed yet, the wrestler was recently accused of theft and sexual misconduct.Carter Starocci made his feelings known about winning five NCAA titlesShortly after besting Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds in the 2025 NCAA Championships, Carter Starocci opened up about his fifth national championship title by sharing pictures from the competition on his Instagram. He penned a lengthy caption, stating that the titles and the money do not drive him.&quot;It’s funny – people think the best part of reaching the top is the titles and the money. Finishing my college career stacking up every title possible, 9 Total National Championships? Yeah, that’s fun. Not gonna lie lol. But that’s not what drives me,&quot; wrote Carter Starocci.Opening up about what motivates him every day, he added:&quot;What really gets me up early every morning and keeps me up late every night? The hunt. That’s everything to me. The battle within myself – how far am I willing to go? It reveals who you are and what you stand for. Way bigger than any sport or accolade. When the fog rolls in, do you let it be an excuse? Or do you use it as fuel to push even harder? It’s about embracing the unknown, thriving in it. Because no matter who you are or where you are, one thing is promised: adversity.&quot;Here is the full caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Penn State wrestling star, Carter Starocci, recently received a major honor by being awarded the Big Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year. With this award, Starocci became the third Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler, after David Taylor and Bo Nickal, to win this award.