Carter Starocci reacts to receiving major Penn State honor after concluding collegiate career with 5 NCAA Title

Carter Starocci joined the likes of volleyball player Jess Mruzik to become the 2024-25 Penn State Athletes of the Year. Starocci came fresh off a stellar NCAA career, winning his fifth wrestling title at the Nationals in spring this year.

Carter Starocci, a name prominent in the college wrestling realm, posted an unbeaten 19-0 record in his first year of college, which he redshirted. He continued his momentum in his freshman year, placing second at the Big Ten Championships and claiming his first NCAA title after a rematch victory over Kemerer in the finals. The following year, he racked up both the Big Ten and NCAA titles, besides representing the US in the freestyle.

Trending

He added more National titles to his repertoire with victories in the 2023 and 2024 editions and was in contention to defend his title in 2025. In the finals this year, he defeated Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen 4-3 to claim his fifth title, becoming the first ever five-time NCAA Division I National champion.

As per recent news, the 24-year-old received a major honor as one of the 2024-25 Penn State Athletes of the Year alongside volleyball standout Jess Mruzik.

Starocci won the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year award in his final college season.

Carter Starocci made his feelings known about Kyle Dake before the World Team Trials match-up

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - (Source: Getty)

Starocci participated in the World Team Trials, vying for a spot at Final X and the World Championships in September 2025. He faced four-time World Championships gold medalist Kyle Dake but succumbed to him after a 3-3 decision.

Before his match-up, the 24-year-old expressed how Kyle Dake has been impactful in his wrestling career. He looked up to the latter all his life and considered competing with him as one of his achievements.

"He’s the guy that’s paved the way, I mean, four-time NCAA Champ, multiple-time World Champ, so I mean he’s the guy that I watched growing up in high school, things like that. I’d always watch his matches and so these are the moments you kinda dream for. I don’t wanna say idols, but one of those guys that you look up to and watch. If they’re your opponent, that means you’re doing a good job, your career comes and goes real fast, just make sure that you go out there and get what you want.”

Carter Starocci was the NCAA Tournament Outstanding Wrestler in 2025 and remained undefeated in his final season, 26-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More