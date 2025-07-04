After injury, USWNT's Trinity Rodman continues road to recovery with latest update

Trinity Rodman took the field for an agility drill as she recovered from a back injury that kept her out of her sport for a significant time. The USWNT star was back on the field in June for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland, but faced a setback after the training session.

Rodman, one of the most formidable soccer players of this generation, helped the USWNT advance to the Paris Olympic semifinals. She was also part of the squad that won the gold against Brazil in the finals.

In her club career, she became the joint leading scorer of the Washington Spirit in 2024, and two of her goals earned NWSL Goal of the Week honors. However, in a match against the Kansas City Current in September, Rodman was helped off the field in a wheelchair after citing back spasms. Continuing to deal with back issues, she returned to the field for a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland in June. The rising heat during the training session deteriorated her health, and she threw up afterward.

In a recent Instagram story, the 23-year-old resumed training with an agility drill but made it fun by concluding the reps with wiggles.

"Putting in that work," she captioned her story.

Rodman shares workout routine as she recovers from injury; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

Rodman joined the Washington Cougars to compete in the NCAA, but she never played a match in her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later turned professional.

Trinity Rodman once shared that her back would probably never be 100% cured

Trinity Rodman at the Racing Louisville v Washington Spirit - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has been dealing with back issues since her first year with the Washington Spirit. Despite bringing her A-game to the field and becoming the most sought-after following Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn's retirement, Rodman once shared that she would never possibly be back to her 100 percent.

"Honestly, I don't think my back will ever be 100 percent. It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back's structured. And it's more so management than like a curable fix. So I think we've managed it really well and I'm happy with the progression that we've had. But for me, I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate," she said in a post-match interview in March.

The 23-year-old began dating Ben Shelton, one of the most popular tennis players in the US.

