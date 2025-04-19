Trinity Rodman promotes family hustle with glowing shoutout to brother’s personal training biz

Trinity Rodman promoted her family hustle while shouting out her brother's personal training business. On Friday, Dennis Rodman's daughter shared a pamphlet in a post on her Instagram handle.

Ad

The pamphlet promoted Dennis Rodman's son DJ Rodman's personal training service. Trinity shouted out her brother and his business in the caption of her upload.

"👀🤩 check it out! fun 1 on 1 training with my bro"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to the post, DJ Rodman is offering 1-on-1 personal basketball training to all candidates from ages five or above. The sessions would include shooting drills, dribbling training, skills drills and more. In the info section of the pamphlet, DJ Rodman leveraged his time at USC and his rookie season with the Maine Celtics as credibility for his training classes.

He provided his email in the contact information section and will be charging $70 an hour for his services. Unlike his father, DJ Rodman has not found considerable success in the basketball world at an early age. He played for the USC Trojans during his college career but went undrafted in the 2024 draft.

Ad

On the other side, DJ's sister, Trinity Rodman, is making a name for herself in the soccer world. She plays for the Washington Spirits in the NWSL and is considered one of the best female soccer players in the world right now.

Trinity Rodman opens up about her relationship with Tennis star Ben Shelton

For a long time, fans were caught between rumors and speculation, eagerly trying to uncover details about Trinity Rodman's romantic life. However, the rumors came to an end on Mar. 17 when Ben Shelton confirmed his relationship with the Washington Spirit star through an Instagram post.

Ad

Rodman then appeared in an interview with ESPN on Mar. 27 where she opened up about her relationship with the tennis star.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye and I can't really do much about it," Rodman said.

Ad

The couple has been a major topic of conversation on social media and is making headlines on a frequent basis. A few days before her interview, the two shared cryptic messages on TikTok about the same song. Trinity Rodman is currently in rehab as she is nursing her back injury and slowly making her way back onto the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More