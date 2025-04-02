What happened to Dennis Rodman? NBA legend addresses death hoax

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has confirmed that he is indeed alive and well. On Tuesday, several parody accounts on X started a rumor suggesting that the Chicago Bulls legend had died. The fake report read:

Ad

“Dennis Rodman was found in his apartment today. Police reports indicate the former Chicago Bulls star met his fate due to a tragic autoerotic asphyxiation accident. Rest easy Dennis, heaven has another angel now.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The posts went viral on social media, with people clamoring for details. However, Rodman has now put the rumors to rest by confirming that he is alive through a post on Instagram.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The five-time NBA champion posted a picture of himself with the caption:

“Yesss Sirr Alive and Well 👍🏾 What’s up #alive #imhere.”

Ad

Dennis Rodman is an NBA legend who won five NBA championships during his time in the league. He was a key member of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls during their second three-peat. Rodman retired in 2000 with career averages of 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

He was named to seven All-Defensive First Teams and won two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Since Rodman confirmed his health, NBA fans have flooded his comment section expressing their happiness at the news of his well-being.

Ad

“That's outta line”: Fans react to viral Dennis Rodman rumor on April Fools' Day

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the parody accounts responsible for the Rodman death rumor took things too far, considering this was done as an April Fools' joke.

At least, that’s what fans all over social media have been saying as they continue to slam the ones responsible.

Ad

“Dennis Rodman being dead isn’t a good April’s Fool joke.. That's outta line. Keep that s**t cordial and practical jokes. I'm the main one preaching about the world being sensitive nowadays, but we never played about deaths on April fools, and never will. 💯🙏🏼,” one fan said.

“Playing on Rodman name is crazy 😒 that man not dead f*ck a April fools joke,” a fan opined.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan even suggested that the Chicago Bulls legend should sue those responsible for the rumor.

“Saying dennis rodman is dead as an April Fool’s joke is sick as f*ck and I hope he sue yall,” another fan said.

“I hate April fools why would yall say Rodman is dead 😒,” said one fan.

Rodman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. After entering the NBA in 1986 with the Detroit Pistons, he played for teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback