Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman gushes over tennis star boyfriend Ben Shelton's sun-kissed pic in 3 words

Football player Trinity Rodman gushed on social media over tennis star boyfriend Ben Shelton's latest photo.
Rodman shared a sun-kissed picture of the No. 15-ranked men's tennis player in the world on Instagram story. She raved about it with a 3-word reaction. Her post read:
"Ur kidding, right???"
Trinity Rodman and Shelton have been together for a while, but it was only in March when they confirmed their relationship with a series of photos Shelton shared on Instagram.
In an interview with US Weekly, Sheldon said that maintaining a relationship with a fellow athlete presents some challenges, particularly in terms of schedules. But they are managing by being "selfless" and making some sacrifices.
While Trinity has the last name of her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, she has said that she hardly has a relationship with "The Worm." Instead, Trinity looks up to her mother, Michelle Moyer, Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, for raising her and her brother after their parents divorced in 2012.
Trinity Rodman says she's committed to her football career
While she's enamored with boyfriend Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman said that she's also committed to her burgeoning football career and has set a few goals for herself.
The 22-year-old forward plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League and is a member of the United States national team. She was supposed to play collegiate football at Washington State University, but COVID-19 happened, and she decided to turn professional instead.
At the NWSL, Rodman has been steadily building a steady career, but she expressed interest as well to go abroad and grow as a player. Trinity told ESPN's Futbol W:
"I've always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career. I think I would kick myself if I retired and hadn't done that. So, it's just a matter of when I think. But yeah, just focused on this year and we'll see what happens when the time is right."
Rodman and the Spirit made it all the way to the NWSL final last season but lost to the Orlando Pride, which they would look to avenge this season. The Spirit sport a 3-1 record and are third in the standings.
