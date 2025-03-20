"MAGA Ben bagging TR is crazy": Fans react as Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman shares priceless reaction to Ben Shelton’s hard launch

American tennis phenom Ben Shelton hard-launched his relationship with soccer star Trinity Rodman on Instagram, drawing a hilarious reaction from the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman with fans reacting to it as well.

22-year-old Shelton slid a selfie of him and Trinity in a carousel of photos on IG, confirming that they are indeed a couple. The photo had them inside an elevator and standing together, with the U.S. women's soccer star kissing him on the cheek.

Trinity Rodman, 22, reacted to the photo of Ben Shelton with a video of her initially in shock before bursting into ecstatic celebration. She captioned her post with:

"Me seeing the Ben Shelton hard launch... Then realizing I'm the girl."

Fans picked up the development between the two rising stars and shared their takes on making their relationship IG official in the comments section.

"MAGA Ben bagging TR is crazy stuff," one fan wrote while making reference to the seeming support he gave to reelected U.S. President Donald Trump during the elections.

Crazy stuff, a fan said of Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman's relationship.

"Like father like daughter just a fun character 😂😂👏👏," a user, meanwhile, spotlighted the reaction of Trinity.

"This is so funny," another wrote.

"They cute together! Have fun," a fan celebrated their relationship.

"Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world🌟💋🔥💜💜🔥," a fan gave props to Trinity Rodman.

"Love to see it ❤️," a user, meanwhile, approved of their relationship.

"Let’s go niece!!! We love it for you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," still another said.

The hard launch of their relationship on IG came after the two hopped on the "shooters shoot" trend on TikTok last week, further fueling speculation about their romance. In it, Shelton teased "T****** wassup with u," to which Trinity answered with "___ wassup with you."

Trinity Rodman says she does not have much of a relationship with her dad Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman has yet to react to Trinity Rodman's relationship with Ben Shelton, but she is not expecting any since she does not have much of a connection with the five-time NBA champion.

She spoke about her relationship with Dennis Rodman on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast back in December, where she shared the kind of dynamics she has with 'The Worm.'

"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," she said.

Trinity considers her mother, Michelle Moyer, Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, as her role model, and credits her for raising her and her brother primarily amid the hardships following their parents' divorce in 2012.

She found her way to soccer where she has excelled and now making a name for herself. Trinity is currently playing with the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League and represented the United States as a member of the USWNT.

