Dennis Rodman's ex-wife drops 2-word caption highlighting Trinity Rodman’s dazzling play amid major personal announcement 

Trinity Rodman's mom cheered on her daughter with a two-word social media post on Tuesday. Michelle Rodman, the ex-wife of NBA champion, Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, shared a video highlighting Trinity's play on the international stage.

Rodman is a professional soccer player for the United States Women's National Team as well as the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League. The forward just started her fifth season.

"My girl," Rodman's caption read.

Michelle Rodman left a short but sweet message for her daughter as she captioned her Instagram post of a fan edit from TikTok. The edit contains highlights of Trinity during the Olympic Games in Paris where she helped the United States bring home its fifth gold medal in women's soccer last summer.

The supportive message comes following the news that she's in a relationship with rising tennis star Ben Shelton.

Shelton is ranked 12th in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals. The pair confirmed their relationship on Monday.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman make relationship announcement

Two of the brightest young stars in the world of sports are Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman. The pair are only 22 years old but are already immensely accomplished in their fields.

Shelton has won two ATP titles in his young career: the 2023 Tokyo Open and the 2024 Houston Open.

As for Trinity Rodman, she's in her fifth season with the Washington Spirit of the NWSL. At 18, Rodman was selected with the second pick in the 2021 NSWL draft, making her the youngest draftee in league history at that point. In her first season, the forward won NWSL Rookie of the Year and the NWSL championship.

Dennis Rodman's daughter is perhaps even more well known for her exploits on the international stage where she represents the United States and won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman confirming their relationship - Source: Ben Shelton/Instagram

The two, who were not previously linked, announced their relationship on Instagram on Monday. In a post from Shelton, the last photo in a collection of images is a mirror picture of him and Rodman in an elevator. In the picture, Rodman is kissing Shelton on the cheek.

"I been focused, but I'm steady climbin', I'm nowhere near my peak," Shelton wrote in the caption.

Rodman replied humorously:

"Shooters shoot I guess."

