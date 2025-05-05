After Kentucky Derby appearance Olivia Dunne shares highlights of beach retreat

After attending the Kentucky Derby, Olivia Dunne made a beach retreat to Florida. The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast shared glimpses of her beach retreat on her Instagram profile.
Previously, Dunne wore a polka dot outfit and a white hat at the star-studded Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. Dunne had visited the Derby alongside her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes.
After visiting the Kentucky Derby, Dunne visited Jensen Beach in Florida. In one photo, the former gymnast was seen relaxing in a red swimsuit. Dunne wrote in the caption:
"We are so back"
A few weeks ago, Dunne had come out to cheer for Paul Skenes when he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. Dunne uploaded glimpses of her visit on Instagram, with the following caption:
"7th inning stretch!"
Olivia Dunne retired from collegiate gymnastics after her team, the LSU Tigers, failed to make it to the final four of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.
"I just never want her to stop": Olivia Dunne on Simone Biles
Olivia Dunne recently expressed her admiration for Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the former LSU gymnast explained the influence of Biles on her career and why she never wants her to stop.
"I have met Simone, we used to compete together when I did elite gymnastics and I feel like the elite gymnastics is a small world coz it's the people at the top of their game and yeah, we used to compete together at USA Championships. She was awesome, she is the best gymnast I have ever seen, it's more incredible in person. I'm hoping that she makes a comeback because I just never want her to stop," Dunne said. [4:37 onwards].
Biles had previously the LSU campus in early 2025, where she also met Dunne. This was before the gymnast had injured herself during the SEC Championships. Biles also visited the Kentucky Derby alongside her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.
For now, Olivia Dunne is focusing on expanding her 'Livvy Fund' initiative, which will promote student athletes like her in the future.