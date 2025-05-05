After Kentucky Derby appearance Olivia Dunne shares highlights of beach retreat

After attending the Kentucky Derby, Olivia Dunne made a beach retreat to Florida. The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast shared glimpses of her beach retreat on her Instagram profile.

Ad

Previously, Dunne wore a polka dot outfit and a white hat at the star-studded Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. Dunne had visited the Derby alongside her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes.

After visiting the Kentucky Derby, Dunne visited Jensen Beach in Florida. In one photo, the former gymnast was seen relaxing in a red swimsuit. Dunne wrote in the caption:

"We are so back"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's beach visit to Florida [Image Source: Instagram/@livvydunne]

A few weeks ago, Dunne had come out to cheer for Paul Skenes when he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. Dunne uploaded glimpses of her visit on Instagram, with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

"7th inning stretch!"

Olivia Dunne retired from collegiate gymnastics after her team, the LSU Tigers, failed to make it to the final four of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.

"I just never want her to stop": Olivia Dunne on Simone Biles

Olivia Dunne makes a heartfelt request to Simone Biles [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her admiration for Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the former LSU gymnast explained the influence of Biles on her career and why she never wants her to stop.

Ad

"I have met Simone, we used to compete together when I did elite gymnastics and I feel like the elite gymnastics is a small world coz it's the people at the top of their game and yeah, we used to compete together at USA Championships. She was awesome, she is the best gymnast I have ever seen, it's more incredible in person. I'm hoping that she makes a comeback because I just never want her to stop," Dunne said. [4:37 onwards].

Ad

Biles had previously the LSU campus in early 2025, where she also met Dunne. This was before the gymnast had injured herself during the SEC Championships. Biles also visited the Kentucky Derby alongside her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

For now, Olivia Dunne is focusing on expanding her 'Livvy Fund' initiative, which will promote student athletes like her in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More