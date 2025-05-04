Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals spotlight with elegant polka dot dress and white hat at star-studded Kentucky Derby

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her days after bidding adieu to the gymnastics world last month. She completed the fifth and final year of her collegiate journey with the LSU Tigers after they were knocked out in the NCAA championships semi finals in April.
During her five years at LSU, Dunne became the highest-earning student athlete, won the NCAA gymnastics championship in 2024, and is associated with some of the biggest brands in America. She graduated from LSU in Dec 2024 and is now taking time to figure out her future.
On Saturday, Dunne had her first experience of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. This was the 151st edition of the prestigious derby event. Dunne rocked an elegant white dress with black polka dots, a matching hat and a white-colored Chanel bag for the spectacle.
Take a look at the images here, captioned as:
"Derby 🏇🏾 "
"First derby: success ✅ "
It was stars galore at the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The list of famous personalities included Alix Earle, Chris Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, Riley Green, Tyrese Maxey, Josh Richards, Selma Blair, Guy Fieri, and Simone Biles, among others.
Take a look at the post here:
"From the red carpet at Churchill Downs, Happy Derby Day 🐎 "
While this weekend Dunne enjoyed the derby in Louisville, last week she was in LA to cheer for Paul Skenes as he started against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared highlights from Pirates ace's grand outing in LA
On April 25, Paul Skenes made an electric start against the defending World Champions in LA. Olivia Dunne was present in the stands to watch and cheer for Skenes, as he pitched 6.1 scoreless frames giving up five hits and striking out nine batters in the Pirates 3-0 shutout victory in the series opener.
On April 27, Dunne took to social media to share highlights from her experience at Dodger Stadium, enjoying food and drinks while watching Skenes keep a star-studded hitting lineup scoreless.
Take a look at the post here:
"7th inning stretch!"
Skenes is 3-3 for the season and will be making his next start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 6.