After leading USA to World Championships success, Katie Ledecky drops 3-word reaction as she celebrates anniversary of special moment

American swimmer Katie Ledecky recently reflected on her special memory from the 2024 Paris Olympics on its first anniversary. It was her 4th campaign in the quadrennial games, having debuted at the London event in 2012.

Individually, she had a successful tournament, rounding off with two gold medals in the 800m and 1500m free, along with silver and bronze in the 4x200m free and 400m free. Besides these medals, Ledecky also got the prestigious opportunity to carry the US flag as a flag bearer during the closing ceremony of last year's Paris event.

2024 Olympic rowing champion (coxless four) Nick Mead was another US athlete who was chosen besides her ot be the bearer. On the first anniversary of this prestigious moment, Ledecky shared a picture from the event in her recent Instagram stories and added a three-word message to celebrate this memory. She wrote:

"1 year ago"

Screenshot of Ledecky's Instagram story feat her special memory from 2024 Olympics (Image via: @katieledecky)

In recent weeks, Katie Ledecky has had several successful outings in Singapore during the World Championships. She won the 1500m and 800m free titles and clinched a third-place finish in the 400m free race.

Katie Ledecky talks about her diet that helps her during swimming training sessions

Katie Ledecky (Image via: Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky recently shed light on her diet, which helps her during swimming training sessions. Speaking in a recent interview, the 28-year-old said she likes to stick with the same food for a prolonged period when it suits her well.

Additionally, Ledecky also expressed her affection for omelets and added that she likes to change her dinner routines. She said (via EatingWell):

"Once I find something that is working well, that keeps me fueled before and after practice, I'll stick with it. I found that with my omelet that I make myself in the middle of the day. Of course, I mix up what vegetables I’m throwing in my omlet or what kind of toast I'm having, but for the most part, I get into a routine and I've found what works. I would say the only thing I really switch up every day is dinner."

During the interview, Katie Ledecky also remarked that her eating pattern has changed drastically over time and the nutrients, more so now. This is because she has to cook for herself, unlike her younger days when her mom used to cook for her.

