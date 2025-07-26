After life-threatening injury, how is Lorenzo Bonicelli doing now? All we know about the Italian's recovery so far

Italy's Lorenzo Bonicelli is showing positive signs of recovery after suffering a life-threatening injury at the 2025 FISU World University Games at Rhine-Ruhr in Germany on Wednesday. The gymnast suffered a devastating injury after landing on his neck during a risky move on rings.Bonicelli was competing on the rings during the men's team all-around event when he executed a triple back, one of the dangerous moves in men's gymnastics. As the 23-year-old was dismounting, he came crashing down and landed on his neck. The Italian gymnast had to be carried off the gymnastics arena on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.Bonicelli underwent surgery and was put into medically induced coma before being temporarily woken up. Although the Italian gymnast suffered a potentially fatal injury, he is now making progress after undergoing surgery.&quot;Lorenzo Bonicelli's condition is stable and his life is not in danger,&quot; the Italian Gymnastics Federation reported. &quot;The Italian athlete was competing with the Italian Federation at the 32nd Summer Universiade—reports that the athlete, who remained alert after the accident until surgery, was awakened from a medically induced coma today and is showing signs of recovery.&quot;Bonicelli's family is present with him in Germany, as the gymnast is under intensive care at the University Hospital of Essen. The further treatment of rehabilitation will take place in Italy.The Italian men's gymnastics team withdraws from the 2025 FISU World University Games, as Lorenzo Bonicelli undergoes treatment for a severe injuryLorenzo Bonicelli of Italy poses during the Italian team's 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships press preview in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)Following Lorenzo Bonicelli's unfortunate injury at the 2025 FISU World University Games, his teammates have decided to withdraw from the competition. The Italian men's gymnastics squad is scheduled to return to their country on Sunday, July 27th. The team also paid a visit to their fellow gymnast.&quot;His family is with him, and his teammates visited and were able to say goodbye before their departure. The next phase of rehabilitation will take place in Italy,&quot; a representative from the hospital said. (via Olympics.com)Bonicelli was joined by two Italian athletes, Niccolo Vannucchi and Riccardo Villa, to represent Italy with coach Roberto Germani. Bonicelli has shown remarkable success in his gymnastics career. He accompanied the Italian squad as a reserve at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The gymnast was poised as a strong asset for the national team at the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, scheduled from October 19 to 25.