World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Team USA continues to top table as they win silver in women's team compound on Day 9

The 2025 World University Games witnessed a few events in archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, judo, and tennis on Day 9. The 12-day event, currently being held in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on July 27, 2025.
The American women's archery team won a silver medal in the compound event at the World University Games after a 233-230 defeat by Korea in the gold medal match.
Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 8
The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 8 of the World University Games are given as follows:
Artistic gymnastics
Men's all-around
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN)
- Kawakami Shohei (JPN)
- William Emard (CAN)
Women's all-around
- Miyata Shoko (JPN)
- Okamura Mana (JPN)
- Tonya Paulsson (TPE)
Athletics
Men's javelin throw
- Simon Wieland (SUI)
- Nick Thumm (GER)
- Topias Laine (FIN)
Women's 100m hurdles
- Saara Keskitalo (FIN)
- Anna Toth (HUN)
- Alicja Sielska (POL)
Women's pole vault
- Ellen Vekemens (BEL)
- Kitty Faye (NOR)
- Rachel Grenke (CAN)
Archery
Men's team recurve
- Japan
- Republic of Korea
- Türkiye
Women's team recurve
- Japan
- Chinese Taipei
- People's Republic of China
Mixed team recurve
- People's Republic of China
- Japan
- Republic of Korea
Men's team compound
- Türkiye
- India
- Republic of Korea
Women's team compound
- Republic of Korea
- USA
- India
Mixed team compound
- India
- Republic of Korea
- Great Britain
Judo
Women's -78kg medal bouts
- Kim Hayun (KOR)
- Mukunoki Miki (JPN)
- Jia Chundi (CHN) and Sophio Somkhishvili
Men's -90kg medal bouts
- Kim Jonghoon (KOR)
- Eljan Hajieyev (AZE)
- Gergely Nerpel (HUN) and Kawabata Komei (JPN)
Men's -100kg medal bouts
- Michal Jedrzejewski (POL)
- Nika Kharazishvili (GEO)
- Alexandra-calin Sibisan (ROU) and Miki Nozomu (JPN)
Men's +100kg medal bouts
- Yuta Nakamura (JPN)
- Saba Inaneishvili (GEO)
- Valerii Endovitskii (AIN)/Gianni Antoniou (CYP)
Tennis
Men's Doubles
- Agafonov/Simakin (AIN)
- Alkakaya/Duran (TUR)
- De Michele / Tammaro (ITA) / Gabelic / Slavic (SWE)
Women's Doubles
- Kajuro/Yamaguchi (JPN)
- Li/Lin (TPE)
- Ibragimova / Zaitseva (AIN) / Li / Yao (CHN)
Women's Singles
Bronze: Jana Otzipka (BEL) and Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)
Men's Singles
Bronze: Alessio Vasquez (GER) and James Matthew Connel (GBR)
Mixed doubles
Bronze: Kubanova / Jermar (CZE) and De Liborio Garcia / Araujo (POR)
World University Games 2025 medal tally
Although Team USA fell short of winning any titles on Day 9 of the World University Games, they remain in the lead of the medal tally table with 75 medals, including 28 gold, 21 silver, and 26 bronze.
The American squad is followed by China and Japan with 54 and 52 medals, respectively. After the Japanese squad won 12 medals on Day 9, they overtook Korea, which is sitting in fourth place with 48 medals.