World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Team USA continues to top table as they win silver in women's team compound on Day 9

The 2025 World University Games witnessed a few events in archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, judo, and tennis on Day 9. The 12-day event, currently being held in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on July 27, 2025.

The American women's archery team won a silver medal in the compound event at the World University Games after a 233-230 defeat by Korea in the gold medal match.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 8

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 8 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Artistic gymnastics

Men's all-around

Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) Kawakami Shohei (JPN) William Emard (CAN)

Women's all-around

Miyata Shoko (JPN) Okamura Mana (JPN) Tonya Paulsson (TPE)

Athletics

Men's javelin throw

Simon Wieland (SUI) Nick Thumm (GER) Topias Laine (FIN)

Women's 100m hurdles

Saara Keskitalo (FIN) Anna Toth (HUN) Alicja Sielska (POL)

Women's pole vault

Ellen Vekemens (BEL) Kitty Faye (NOR) Rachel Grenke (CAN)

Archery

Men's team recurve

Japan Republic of Korea Türkiye

Women's team recurve

Japan Chinese Taipei People's Republic of China

Mixed team recurve

People's Republic of China Japan Republic of Korea

Men's team compound

Türkiye India Republic of Korea

Women's team compound

Republic of Korea USA India

Mixed team compound

India Republic of Korea Great Britain

Judo

Women's -78kg medal bouts

Kim Hayun (KOR) Mukunoki Miki (JPN) Jia Chundi (CHN) and Sophio Somkhishvili

Men's -90kg medal bouts

Kim Jonghoon (KOR) Eljan Hajieyev (AZE) Gergely Nerpel (HUN) and Kawabata Komei (JPN)

Men's -100kg medal bouts

Michal Jedrzejewski (POL) Nika Kharazishvili (GEO) Alexandra-calin Sibisan (ROU) and Miki Nozomu (JPN)

Men's +100kg medal bouts

Yuta Nakamura (JPN) Saba Inaneishvili (GEO) Valerii Endovitskii (AIN)/Gianni Antoniou (CYP)

Tennis

Men's Doubles

Agafonov/Simakin (AIN) Alkakaya/Duran (TUR) De Michele / Tammaro (ITA) / Gabelic / Slavic (SWE)

Women's Doubles

Kajuro/Yamaguchi (JPN) Li/Lin (TPE) Ibragimova / Zaitseva (AIN) / Li / Yao (CHN)

Women's Singles

Bronze: Jana Otzipka (BEL) and Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)

Men's Singles

Bronze: Alessio Vasquez (GER) and James Matthew Connel (GBR)

Mixed doubles

Bronze: Kubanova / Jermar (CZE) and De Liborio Garcia / Araujo (POR)

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Although Team USA fell short of winning any titles on Day 9 of the World University Games, they remain in the lead of the medal tally table with 75 medals, including 28 gold, 21 silver, and 26 bronze.

The American squad is followed by China and Japan with 54 and 52 medals, respectively. After the Japanese squad won 12 medals on Day 9, they overtook Korea, which is sitting in fourth place with 48 medals.



Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United States of America



28



21



26



75



2



People's Republic of China



22



21



11



54



3



Japan



21



12



19



52



4



Republic of Korea



17



9



22



48



5



Italy



10



7



17



34



6



Germany



8



8



13



29



7



South Africa



6



3



7



16



8



Türkiye



5



3



1



9



9



Poland



4



8



5



17



10



Ukraine



4



3



4



11



