World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Team USA maintains lead in table despite failing to win title on Day 8

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:49 GMT
FISU World University Games 2025... - Source: Getty
The World University Games 2025 will conclude on July 27. (Source: Getty)

Day 8 of the 12-day 2025 World University Games witnessed multiple swimming, diving, table tennis, and taekwondo events. The event will conclude on July 27, 2025, after days filled with power-packed action in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin.

The American squad fell short of dominating any event on Day 8. However, they bagged a bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event after following the Polish and South African squads.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 8

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 8 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final

  1. Japan (JPN)
  2. Spain (ESP)
  3. France (FRA)

Athletics

Women's discus throw final

  1. Ozlem Becerek (TUR)
  2. Anna Caisa-Marie Lindfors (SWE)
  3. Antonia Kinzel (GER)

Men's long jump final

  1. Shu Heng (CHN)
  2. Koki Fujihara (JPN)
  3. Luka Herden (GER)

Women's 400m hurdles final at the World University Games

  1. Alice Muraro (ITA)
  2. Michelle Mycah Leonie Smith (ISV)
  3. Sara Mato

Men's high jump final

  1. Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR)
  2. Fu Chao-hsuan (TPE)
  3. Roman Anastasios (AUS)

Women's heptathlon final

  1. Katherine O'Connor (IRL)
  2. Szabina Szucs (HUN)
  3. Emelia Surch (AUS)

Men's shot put final

  1. Aiden Smith (RSA)
  2. Xing Jialiang (CHN)
  3. Riccardo Ferrara (ITA)

4x400m relay mixed final

  1. Poland (POL)
  2. South Africa (RSA)
  3. United States of America (USA)

Men's 110m hurdles final

  1. Tatsuki Abe (JPN)
  2. Angel Diaz Rodriguez (ESP)
  3. Mondray Barnard (RSA)

Women's 800m final

  1. Eloisa Coiro (ITA)
  2. Veronica Vancardo (SUI)
  3. Daniela Garcia Tena (ESP)

Men's 1500m final

  1. Filip Ostrowski (POL)
  2. Titouan Le Grix de la Salle (FRA)
  3. Samuel John Charig (GBR)
Women's 200m final

  1. Vittoria Fontana (ITA)
  2. Leonie Pointet (SUI)
  3. Esperanca Cladera Gil (ESP)

Men's 200m final

  1. Bayanda Joy Walaza (RSA)
  2. Adria Alfonso Medero (ESP)
  3. Lee Jaeseong (KOR)

Judo

Women's -63kg medal bouts

  1. Tanioka Narumi (JPN)
  2. Laura Fazliu (KOS)
  3. Renata Zachova (CZE) and Florentina-cornelia Ivanescu (ROU)

Women's -70kg medal bouts

  1. Maeda Riin (JPN)
  2. Samira Bock (GER)
  3. Theophila Darbes-Takam (FRA) and Tais Bianca Vasconcelos de Pina (POR) 🥉

Men's -73kg medal bouts

  1. Adil Osmanov (MDA)
  2. Armen Agaian (AIN)
  3. Hans-jorris Ahibo (FRA) and Tanaka Ryuga (JPN)

Men's -81kg medal bouts

  1. Amano Kaito (JPN)
  2. Zaur Dvalashvili (GEO)
  3. Lee Joonhwan (KOR) and Petr Mlady (CZE)

Volleyball

Men's tournament

  1. Poland
  2. Brazil
  3. Italy

Table tennis:

Women's Singles

  1. Zhao Shang (CHN)
  2. Huang Yu-jie (TPE)
  3. Ng Wing Lam (HKG) and Wang Xiaotong (CHN)

Men's Singles

  1. Vladimir Sidorenko (AIN)
  2. Maksim Grebnev (AIN)
  3. Eduard Ionescu (ROU) and Sun Zheng (CHN)

Tennis:

Men's Doubles

Bronze: De Michele / Tammaro (ITA) and Gabelic / Slavic (SWE)

Women's Doubles

Bronze: Ibragimova/Zaitseva (AIN) and Li/Yao (CHN)

Women's Singles

Bronze: Jana Otzipka (BEL) and Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)

Men's Singles

Bronze: Alessio Vasquez (GER) and James Matthew Connel (GBR)

Mixed doubles

Bronze: Kubanova/Jermar (CZE) and De Liborio Garcia/Araujo (POR)

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Although Team USA did not collect any gold medals on Day 8, they are still leading the medal tally with 73, including 28 gold, 20 silver, and 25 bronze medals. The top 10 squads as per medal tally are as follows:


Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United

States of America



28



20



25



73



2



People's

Republic of China



21



21



7



49



3



Japan



15



9



16



40



4



Republic

of Korea



14



7



19



40



5



Italy



10



7



17



34



6



Germany



7



8



13



28



7



South

Africa



6



3



7



16



8



Ukraine



4



3



4



11



9



Türkiye



4



2



0



6



10



Poland



3



8



5



16


