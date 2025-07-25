World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: Team USA maintains lead in table despite failing to win title on Day 8

Day 8 of the 12-day 2025 World University Games witnessed multiple swimming, diving, table tennis, and taekwondo events. The event will conclude on July 27, 2025, after days filled with power-packed action in Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin.

Ad

The American squad fell short of dominating any event on Day 8. However, they bagged a bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay event after following the Polish and South African squads.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 8

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 8 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Artistic Gymnastics

Ad

Trending

Women's team final

Japan (JPN) Spain (ESP) France (FRA)

Athletics

Women's discus throw final

Ozlem Becerek (TUR) Anna Caisa-Marie Lindfors (SWE) Antonia Kinzel (GER)

Men's long jump final

Shu Heng (CHN) Koki Fujihara (JPN) Luka Herden (GER)

Women's 400m hurdles final at the World University Games

Alice Muraro (ITA) Michelle Mycah Leonie Smith (ISV) Sara Mato

Men's high jump final

Jonathan Kapitolnik (ISR) Fu Chao-hsuan (TPE) Roman Anastasios (AUS)

Women's heptathlon final

Ad

Katherine O'Connor (IRL) Szabina Szucs (HUN) Emelia Surch (AUS)

Men's shot put final

Aiden Smith (RSA) Xing Jialiang (CHN) Riccardo Ferrara (ITA)

4x400m relay mixed final

Poland (POL) South Africa (RSA) United States of America (USA)

Men's 110m hurdles final

Tatsuki Abe (JPN) Angel Diaz Rodriguez (ESP) Mondray Barnard (RSA)

Women's 800m final

Eloisa Coiro (ITA) Veronica Vancardo (SUI) Daniela Garcia Tena (ESP)

Men's 1500m final

Filip Ostrowski (POL) Titouan Le Grix de la Salle (FRA) Samuel John Charig (GBR)

Ad

Women's 200m final

Vittoria Fontana (ITA) Leonie Pointet (SUI) Esperanca Cladera Gil (ESP)

Men's 200m final

Bayanda Joy Walaza (RSA) Adria Alfonso Medero (ESP) Lee Jaeseong (KOR)

Judo

Women's -63kg medal bouts

Tanioka Narumi (JPN) Laura Fazliu (KOS) Renata Zachova (CZE) and Florentina-cornelia Ivanescu (ROU)

Women's -70kg medal bouts

Maeda Riin (JPN) Samira Bock (GER) Theophila Darbes-Takam (FRA) and Tais Bianca Vasconcelos de Pina (POR) 🥉

Men's -73kg medal bouts

Ad

Adil Osmanov (MDA) Armen Agaian (AIN) Hans-jorris Ahibo (FRA) and Tanaka Ryuga (JPN)

Men's -81kg medal bouts

Amano Kaito (JPN) Zaur Dvalashvili (GEO) Lee Joonhwan (KOR) and Petr Mlady (CZE)

Volleyball

Men's tournament

Poland Brazil Italy

Table tennis:

Women's Singles

Zhao Shang (CHN) Huang Yu-jie (TPE) Ng Wing Lam (HKG) and Wang Xiaotong (CHN)

Men's Singles

Vladimir Sidorenko (AIN) Maksim Grebnev (AIN) Eduard Ionescu (ROU) and Sun Zheng (CHN)

Tennis:

Men's Doubles

Ad

Bronze: De Michele / Tammaro (ITA) and Gabelic / Slavic (SWE)

Women's Doubles

Bronze: Ibragimova/Zaitseva (AIN) and Li/Yao (CHN)

Women's Singles

Bronze: Jana Otzipka (BEL) and Vaishnavi Adkar (IND)

Men's Singles

Bronze: Alessio Vasquez (GER) and James Matthew Connel (GBR)

Mixed doubles

Bronze: Kubanova/Jermar (CZE) and De Liborio Garcia/Araujo (POR)

World University Games 2025 medal tally

Although Team USA did not collect any gold medals on Day 8, they are still leading the medal tally with 73, including 28 gold, 20 silver, and 25 bronze medals. The top 10 squads as per medal tally are as follows:



Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United States of America



28



20



25



73



2



People's Republic of China



21



21



7



49



3



Japan



15



9



16



40



4



Republic of Korea



14



7



19



40



5



Italy



10



7



17



34



6



Germany



7



8



13



28



7



South Africa



6



3



7



16



8



Ukraine



4



3



4



11



9



Türkiye



4



2



0



6



10



Poland



3



8



5



16



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More