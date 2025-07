World University Games 2025 results & updated medal tally: USA continues to top standings as Leah Hayes wins 200 IM| Day 6

Day 6 of the 2025 World University Games witnessed multiple swimming, diving, table tennis, and taekwondo events. The 12-day sporting event, conducted across six cities in the Rhine-Ruhr region: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Hagen, Mülheim an der Ruhr, and Berlin, will conclude on Sunday, July 27.

On Day 6, America's Leah Hayes and Leah Shackley registered new World University Games records in the 200 IM and 50m backstroke with 2:09.48 and 27.31, respectively. The United States men's 4x200m freestyle team also posted a new World University Games record with 7:04.51.

Results of the 2025 World University Games on Day 6

The results of the final events as per the sports on Day 6 of the World University Games are given as follows:

Swimming:

Men's 100 butterfly

Gianmarco Sansone (ITA)- 51.40 Björn Kammann (GER)- 51.70 Eldorbek Usmonov (UZB)- 51.84

Women's 200m free

Cavan Gormsen (USA)- 1:57.21 Ai Yanhan (CHN)- 1:57.55 Isabel Ivey (USA)- 1:57.58

Men's 800m freestyle

Aleksandr Stepanov (AIN)- 7:46.51 Tommaso Griffante (ITA)- 7:50.50 Ryan Erisman (USA)- 7:51.74

Women's 50 backstroke

Leah Shackley (USA)- 27.31 (NEW WUGS RECORD) Kennedy Noble (USA)- 27.67 Olivia Nel (RSA)- 27.91

Women's 200 IM

Leah Hayes (USA)- 2:09.48 (NEW WUGS RECORD) Teagan O’Dell (USA)- 2:11.24 Ashley McMillan (CAN)- 2:12.63

Men's 50m Backstroke

Federico Rizzardi (ITA)- 27.14 Reo Okura (JPN)- 27.33 Dawid Wiekiera (POL)- 27.46

Men's 4X200 freestyle

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

United States- 7:04.51 (NEW WUGS RECORD) Individual Neutral Athletes- 7:08.33 Japan- 7:09.47

Diving:

Men's 1m springboard final

Zhang Wenao (CHN) Hu Yukang (CHN) Tim Axer (GER)

Fencing:

Women's sabre team medal bouts

Republic of Korea France Italy

Men's foil team medal bouts

Italy Poland Japan

Table Tennis:

Mixed doubles

Shunsuke Okano/Kyoka Idesawa (JPN) Zeng Beixun/Han Feier (CHN) Chan Baldwin/Wong Hoi Tung (HKG)

Taekwondo

Women's -53kg medal bouts

Guo Qing (CHN) Chutikan Jongkolrattanawattana Ouhoud Ben Aoun (TUN)

Women's -73kg medal bouts

Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar (TUR) Sarah Chaari (BEL) Mikaela Olveira dos Santos (BRA)

Men's -63kg medal bouts

Samirkhon Ababakirov (KAZ) Omer Faruk Dayioglu (TUR) Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (TUN)

Men's -87kg medal bouts

Artem Harbar (UKR) Szymon Piatkowski (POL) Vito Krpan (CRO)

Athletics

Women's Shot Put

Axelina Johansson (SWE) -18.45 Abria Smith (USA) - 17.38 Colette Uys (RSA) - 17.34

Women's Long Jump

Agate De Sousa (POR) - 6.70 Shiqi Xiong (CHN) - 6.68 Natalia Linares (COL) - 6.67

Men's Discus Throw

Mika Sosna (GER) - 64.26 Steven Ritcher (GER) - 61.77 Mykhailo Brudin (UKR) - 60.71

Women's 100m:

Georgia Harris (AUS) - 11.44 Magdalena Stefanowicz (POL) - 11.49 Gabriella Marais (RSA) - 11.51

Men's 100m:

Bayanda Walaza (RSA) - 10.16 Puripol Boonson (THA) - 10.22 Hiroki Yanagita (JPN) 10.23

World University Games 2025 medal tally

The United States of America dominates the medal tally at the 2025 World University Games with 53 medals, including 21 gold, 12 silver, and 20 bronze medals. The US is followed by the Chinese and Korean squads with 33 and 21 medals, respectively. Find the medal tally below:



Rank



Country



Gold



Silver



Bronze



Total



1



United States of America



21



12



20



53



2



People's Republic of China



12



17



4



33



3



Republic of Korea



11



5



8



21



4



Germany



7



6



8



20



5



Italy



6



5



9



20



6



Japan



5



3



13



22



7



Ukraine



3



3



4



10



8



South Africa



3



2



5



10



9



Chinese Taipei



2



5



4



11



10



Uzbekistan



2



4



4



10



