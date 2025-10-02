After missing out with injury, Hezly Rivera reacts to World Championships team featuring Joscelyn Roberson and Skye Blakely

After missing out on the World Gymnastics Championships later this month due to injury, Hezly Rivera shared her reaction as the US Women's Gymnastics team for the tournament was announced. Rivera announced earlier that she rolled her ankle during a training session and was unable to make the selection camp for the World Championships, which was held earlier this week. The team consists of Skye Blakely, Dulcy Caylor, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong. Hezly Rivera was having a strong 2025 season before her injury interrupted proceedings. She won the all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships and also became a national champion on uneven bars (shared), balance beam, and floor exercise. Rivera also won two bronze medals at the Pan American Championships, along with a team gold medal. In a post on Instagram, USA Gymnastics announced the women's team that will represent the nation at the World Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. The non-traveling replacement athletes include Jayla Hang &amp; Ashlee Sullivan. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRivera shared her reaction to the announcement by commenting:&quot;congrats everyone ❤️,&quot;Still taken from USA Gymnastics' Instagram (source: @usagym/Instagram)Hezly Rivera is expected to make a comeback in 2026 as she recovers from her ankle injury. She is not the only one to miss out on the tournament through injury, with Claire Pease also withdrawing from selection camp. Hezly Rivera on how she recovered following Paris OlympicsRivera at Paris 2024 - Source: GettyHezly Rivera recently reflected on her performance at the Paris Olympics last year and how she recovered from it to perform well this season. In a press conference ahead of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships, Rivera said: (1:58 onwards)&quot;Yeah, so last year was obviously a great year. I had a lot of fun and I felt very confident in my gymnastics. So I'm really happy with how everything turned out last year. And this year I've just been working in the gym, training my routines, and I took some time off after the Olympics just to like recoup and get back into it and slow down a little bit. But I'm just starting to ramp back up now and I'm having a lot of fun and spending time with my coaches, teammates, and family. It's been great.&quot;Hezly Rivera also discussed her college commitment to LSU, and how she decided to join the university. Rivera will be making her collegiate debut as an athlete in 2026 after she graduates from high school.