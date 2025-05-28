  • home icon
After missing podium at Doha Diamond League, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sends strong message about season future

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified May 28, 2025 11:10 GMT
Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025. (Photo via Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently opened up about her upcoming races in the 2025 season. She made her feelings known following her subpar performance at the Doha Diamond League. The 38-year-old settled in fourth place after clocking 11.05 seconds in the 100m event.

Fraser-Pryce started her 2025 season by competing in Doha after withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Games due to a knee injury that she had navigated for a long period. Born in Waterhouse, Jamaica, Fraser-Pryce has so far earned eight Olympic and 16 World Championship medals. To honor Fraser-Pryce's incredible career, a road in St. Andrew was renamed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The road was previously known as Ashoka Road.

During the special event, the Jamaican legend expressed her confidence in having the greatest season and expressed her gratitude.

"I believe that this season is going to be my greatest season yet and I'm grateful for all the you the opportunities I get to race in a competition and I'm looking forward to celebrate in this year in my style," Fraser-Pryce said. "As an athlete, I know my body, I know how I feel, and I know what I'm looking forward to and I am excited for where I am at and I am looking forward to where I am going."
"Splitting the time between those things can be challenging" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on her struggle of juggling her family and athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce looked back on her performance and spoke about her struggle to balance her family responsibilities and training after participating in the Doha Diamond League. She emphasized the importance of showing up for her son Zyon as he participates in multiple activities in school.

"We have homework [with her son] and we're still training at 5:00 a.m. and I must say it has been very difficult in the past year because he is much more aware, he is so involved in school," she said. "We have so much else going on so splitting the time between those things can be challenging... Some days are good, some days are not so good." (via olympics.com)
"It is important to show up for my son and that I show up as I am,” added Fraser-Pryce.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently competed at her son's school's sports day. The sprinter dominated a parent's race at the outing.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
