After missing Team USA spot for World Championships, Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shares update amid off-season

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently shared an update about her career during her off-season. After missing out on the World Championships, the shot-putter has resumed her training in Colorado.

Lesnar recently shared a photo from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs on her Instagram profile. The shot-putter will be training for a while before joining Colorado State University [her alma mater] for a winter training camp.

Lesnar captioned her Instagram story as,

"Home for the week!"

Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story [Image Source : Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

In August 2025, Mya Lesnar shared updates about her return to Colorado State University for the winter throws camp, where she will serve as a trainer. Lesnar wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Enjoy sharing my knowledge to help the next generation"

In another Instagram story, the shot-putter further shared updates about the camp as she wrote,

"Mark your calendar! I will be helping the CSU Winter Throws Camp!! January 10th-11th. I will share the registration link soon!"

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, bid farewell to the Colorado State University this year after winning the NCAA Outdoor Championship gold medal for the Colorado State Rams at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. Lesnar had previously won the indoor title for the Colorado State Rams last year.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opened up about following the legacy of her father as an NCAA champion

Mya Lesnar at the 2025 NCAA Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, once opened up about emulating her father’s legacy as an NCAA champion. Before his eventual fame in the WWE circuit, Brock Lesnar was an amateur wrestler who represented the Minnesota Golden Gophers in collegiate wrestling.

In her conversation with the Colorado State Rams, Lesnar remarked,

“I don't think it's set in yet, but I am very very happy with the progress that I've made at CSU. Honestly I would not be where I am without Brian Bard. Obviously family and teammates but 100% this goes to my coach and a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We have the best relationship and I honestly owe him.”

Brock Lesnar had won a silver medal in his first attempt at the 1999 NCAA Wrestling Championships. He improved his performance to win a gold medal at the NCAA Championships held the next year. Mya Lesnar surpassed his legacy by winning two NCAA titles in women's shot put between 2024 and 2025.

