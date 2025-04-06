After season-opener dominance Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about Grand Slam Track appearance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about her recent season-opener appearance in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. The American athlete won the 400m hurdles title with a formidable lead and looked comfortable as she crossed the finish line.

McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to sign with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track back in 2024 and expressed her desire to be a part of an event that will bring about a change in the entire track space. She believed that the event would give athletes a bigger platform to compete, as the event's unique format would be a visual treat for the viewers as well.

The 25-year-old stepped into her season-opener race against a great set of competitors, including former Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocked 52.76s to win the race comfortably with a lead. After the race, she penned a message on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete in Jamaica and in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track.

"So grateful to have the opportunity to open up in Jamaica for the first ever @grandslamtrack meet! 🙌🏽🙏🏽😁" she wrote.

Furthermore, McLaughlin expressed her excitement about competing in the 400m.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone weighs in on her limits

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her thoughts about her limits in a pre-race interview at Grand Slam Track. The American athlete revealed that she always tries to put her best foot forward whenever she steps on the track and looks back at what she could have done better.

After carefully analyzing her race, she works on important aspects that could yield an even better performance. The 25-year-old revealed that despite a gold medal-winning performance with a new world record at the Paris Olympics, there were still some things that could have been done better.

That is the reason Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that she was unsure about having any limits and strived to get better with every performance.

“It's a wonderful question, I think only God knows the answer to be honest. I can always look at a race and figure out things that I can do better. Even looking at the Olympics, there’s always something you can do better. So I don’t know where the limit is. I’m just going to keep trying to find it, to be honest," she said.

Furthermore, McLaughlin-Levrone hoped to put forward some great performances in the rest of the 2025 season.

