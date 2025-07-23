Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has shared her views on late-night workouts and pre-race glam up and more, days after her world-best performance at the Prefontaine Classic. McLaughlin-Levrone forwent her signature hurdles to unfurl her prowess in the 400m flat at the Diamond League stop in Eugene.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder, has continued her rise since her breakthrough at the 2021 US Olympic trials. She became the only track athlete to break four world records in 13 months and to run sub-52s and sub-51 in her signature event.Cementing her status as the most decorated in the long hurdles category, McLaughlin-Levrone followed up her Olympic heroics with dominant performances in the Grand Slam Track league. She also gave the 100m flat and hurdles a shot at the Philadelphia stop of GST before recording her personal best in the 400m at the Eugene Diamond League.In a recent interview with Prefontaine Classic, she shared her views on getting glammed up before her race and working out late at night. Quite expectedly, she picked up the green flag in response to the former question and the red flag for the latter. She also dismissed racing in sunglasses but lifted a green flag when asked whether she would send voice memos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcLaughlin-Levrone's hopes were on lowering Sanya Richards-Ross' 400m US record at the Prefontaine outing. Though she clinched the win, she felt it was not her best work.&quot;It wasn't my best work, but just happy to be here and happy to get another race under my belt. I definitely have to go back and watch the race, probably with my first 200 just going out a little more fearlessly, trusting my fitness on the back end, but I'll have to go home and watch the race,&quot; she admitted after her race.The New Jersey-born boasts four Olympic gold medals and three World titles under her belt.Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talked about her probable retirementSydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Prefontaine Classic - (Source: Getty)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has had one of the most successful trajectories, never losing a 400m hurdles race since her breakthrough in 2021. She has also recorded wins in the 400m flat and 200m, besides the 100m. In a 'Ready Set Go' podcast episode, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that she would continue to strive and hang her spikes only when she feels it from within.&quot;I'm going to continue to strive and work until the day I do hang up my spikes. But there is an end point. I don't think I'm one of those athletes where you're going to have to be like, 'Dude it's time for you'. I think I'm going to know for myself, and it's just a matter of enjoying these moments while I have them.&quot;Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received a nomination for Best Athlete in Women's Sports at the 2025 ESPYs but lost it to Simone Biles.