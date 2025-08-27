After skipping Zurich Diamond League 2025, Nikki Hiltz finds joy ‘living the dream’ with girlfriend Emma Gee as pro runners

Nikki Hiltz shared glimpses of them enjoying quality time with their girlfriend, Emma Gee, in different cities after skipping the Diamond League finals. The middle-distance runner was last seen in action at the Brussels Diamond League, where they claimed the 1500m victory in 3:55.94. Nikki Hiltz, the American athlete specializing in the middle-distance and mile, had a heartbreaking finish to their Olympic campaign, placing seventh in the 1500m finals. The 30-year-old persevered and came back stronger in 2025, defending their indoor 1500m title for the fourth time, besides claiming top spot in the 3000m. Continuing their success at the Grand Slam Track and the National Indoors, Hiltz recently secured a 1500m victory at the Diamond League stop in Brussels, cementing their position as one of the most formidable elite runners in the distance. As they sat out of the Zurich finals, the World silver medalist shared a carousel of moments on Instagram, noting the perks of being a professional athlete who gets to travel. &quot;The past couple of weeks. Leuven ➡️ Brussels ➡️ St. Moritz. Hands down the best part about being a professional runner is traveling around racing and training in Europe in the summers ❤️ living the dream!&quot; they captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures featured Hiltz's girlfriend, the first out athlete of Brigham Young University, spending time training with the Olympian and taking stops at iconic landmarks. The photo series also included airport selfies, delectable food, and glimpses from the Brussels DL. Portraits in picturesque landscapes were also added. Nikki Hiltz announced the reason behind not participating in the Diamond League finalsHiltz at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)Nikki Hiltz had had massive success in 2025, but they were not prepared for the Diamond League finals in Zurich for a reason. In a recent Instagram story, the 30-year-old announced that they are laser-focused on the World Championships in three weeks, so scratching out the Zurich races seemed like a smart decision. &quot;After two great races over the past two weekends I've decided to scratch on racing the Diamond League final this week in Zurich. We've got three weeks until the world championships, and what's best for me right now is to be back at high altitude to get in some solid training before then. Racing a 1500m is all about making good decisions&quot; - something my coach always reminds me of, and although part of me hates to miss out on an epic race I'm also extremely confident in this decision! Tokyo soon.&quot;Nikki Hiltz was signed with the Oregon Ducks and the Arkansas Razorbacks, bagging multiple honors in the 1500m and mile.