  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • After skipping Zurich Diamond League 2025, Nikki Hiltz finds joy ‘living the dream’ with girlfriend Emma Gee as pro runners

After skipping Zurich Diamond League 2025, Nikki Hiltz finds joy ‘living the dream’ with girlfriend Emma Gee as pro runners

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:36 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 10 - Source: Getty
Nikki Hiltz and Emma Gee at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz shared glimpses of them enjoying quality time with their girlfriend, Emma Gee, in different cities after skipping the Diamond League finals. The middle-distance runner was last seen in action at the Brussels Diamond League, where they claimed the 1500m victory in 3:55.94.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz, the American athlete specializing in the middle-distance and mile, had a heartbreaking finish to their Olympic campaign, placing seventh in the 1500m finals. The 30-year-old persevered and came back stronger in 2025, defending their indoor 1500m title for the fourth time, besides claiming top spot in the 3000m.

Continuing their success at the Grand Slam Track and the National Indoors, Hiltz recently secured a 1500m victory at the Diamond League stop in Brussels, cementing their position as one of the most formidable elite runners in the distance. As they sat out of the Zurich finals, the World silver medalist shared a carousel of moments on Instagram, noting the perks of being a professional athlete who gets to travel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The past couple of weeks. Leuven ➡️ Brussels ➡️ St. Moritz. Hands down the best part about being a professional runner is traveling around racing and training in Europe in the summers ❤️ living the dream!" they captioned.
Ad

The pictures featured Hiltz's girlfriend, the first out athlete of Brigham Young University, spending time training with the Olympian and taking stops at iconic landmarks. The photo series also included airport selfies, delectable food, and glimpses from the Brussels DL. Portraits in picturesque landscapes were also added.

Nikki Hiltz announced the reason behind not participating in the Diamond League finals

Hiltz at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)
Hiltz at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz had had massive success in 2025, but they were not prepared for the Diamond League finals in Zurich for a reason. In a recent Instagram story, the 30-year-old announced that they are laser-focused on the World Championships in three weeks, so scratching out the Zurich races seemed like a smart decision.

Ad
"After two great races over the past two weekends I've decided to scratch on racing the Diamond League final this week in Zurich. We've got three weeks until the world championships, and what's best for me right now is to be back at high altitude to get in some solid training before then. Racing a 1500m is all about making good decisions" - something my coach always reminds me of, and although part of me hates to miss out on an epic race I'm also extremely confident in this decision! Tokyo soon."

Nikki Hiltz was signed with the Oregon Ducks and the Arkansas Razorbacks, bagging multiple honors in the 1500m and mile.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications