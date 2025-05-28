After 'stab wound' injury, Mikaela Shiffrin reveals what powered her comeback and historic World Cup feat

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has revealed the key element that helped her during her healing process following her injury in November 2024. Shiffrin suffered an injury during a giant slalom race in Killington where she crashed and sustained a deep puncture wound to her abdomen along with severe trauma to her oblique muscles. Following the injury, Shiffrin returned to competition in remarkable shape as she managed to earn her 100th World Cup victory.

Mikaela Shiffrin is widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She holds the record for the most World Cup victories by any alpine skier, and also holds two Olympic gold medals to her name. Shiffrin first made her breakthrough in 2011, when she made a World Cup podium at the age of 16. She specializes mainly in the Slalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, and Downhill events making her one of the most versatile skiers in the world.

In an interview with Women's Health Magazine, Shiffrin opened up about her injury and also about how oblique work played a big role in her healing process. She said:

"This was really important for me after my injury—after the 'stab wound' in November—to get my core connection back and to work through the oblique muscle tearing. This has been an ongoing process to work on my oblique strength again, which is hugely important in ski racing."

She also spoke about how she's preparing for the upcoming season, saying:

"Now that we're in the preparation period for next season, I feel like I can put a lot of focus on returning my strength and coordination back to top level. When I think about bulletproofing my body, I think about working from the ground up, building a strong foundation. Then, the sky is the limit."

Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where she will be aiming for another gold medal.

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 100th World Cup win in Sestriere

Shiffrin celebrates her 100th World Cup win at Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her historic 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy in the slalom event. Shiffrin finished ahead of Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Paula Moltzan of the United States. The victory was extremely impressive, as Shiffrin suffered a serious injury back in November.

Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the first run and started last in the second run, which led her to finish ahead of Ljutic by 0.61 seconds. The American later gave an emotional interview where she thanked the fans and her teammates.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More