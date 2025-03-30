Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as teammate Paula Moltzan's slalom season comes to end

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her thoughts on her fellow skier, Paula Moltzan’s Instagram post, which featured her prosperous slalom season journey. The legendary alpine skier concluded her FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season with 101 World Cup wins; at the Finals, she won the slalom event.

Ad

The notable alpine skier, Paula Moltzan, wrapped up her successful World Cup season with two podium finishes. At the World Championships in Saalbach, she clinched a bronze medal. It was her first individual achievement in senior-level events. Moltzan ended her season on a high note, earning significant accolades. Furthermore, Moltzan shared her thoughts through her Instagram post on Saturday, and Shiffrin expressed her reaction to Moltzan’s post through her Instagram story. She added,

Ad

Trending

“🫶”

Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin's Instagram story | Credits: IG/mikaelashiffrin

In February, the fifteen-time World Championship medalist cemented her legacy by winning her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy. Mikaela Shiffrin is the youngest woman to win a World Championship in U.S. history. She is also the youngest athlete in history to win an Olympic slalom gold medal. She clinched the first position in the slalom event in 2014 in Sochi.

Ad

The 30-year-old Shiffrin has achieved her World Cup wins across multiple disciplines, such as alpine combined, super-G, downhill, slalom, giant slalom, and parallel slalom, as per US Ski and Snowboard. In 2019, Shiffrin achieved another career milestone in FIS history by becoming the first athlete to achieve victories in all six disciplines.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her 2025 World Cup season triumphs

Mikaela Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin is the winningest alpine skier of all time and has achieved numerous accomplishments throughout her career. In her recent interview with Eurosport via the Olympics, she expressed her thoughts on her latest victory in the slalom event at the World Cup Finals at Sun Valley. She mentioned,

Ad

“Yes, it felt really good. It wasn't easy conditions, but I felt just really on point with my timing. Now I can say my slalom is really on point. It's nice to finish the season with a strong performance, also in conditions I don't normally feel super comfortable in, but I could ski really well and that gives me a very good motivation for the training in the summer period and next season.”

Ad

She continued,

“It's so exciting to have a crowd like this and an atmosphere in the US that is so supportive of ski racing. In the end, that was the thing that gave me a little bit of intensity that I needed.”

Along with her Olympic and World Championships feats, Shiffrin has eleven discipline globes and five overall crystal globes. She has registered eight World Cup slalom wins at Levi, etching a record at the venue. She has notably received seven nominations for the Laureus Award so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback