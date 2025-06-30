After suffering unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at Ostrava Golden Spike, Chris Robinson receives modeling offer 

Following an unexpected wardrobe malfunction at the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic last Tuesday, Chris Robinson received a modeling offer. The American athlete competed in the men's 400m hurdles event in the Czech Republic.

He dominated the race with 48.05 seconds to defeat Matheus Lima and Vít Muller, who posted 48.11 and 48.41 seconds, respectively. However, his victory was achieved after a wardrobe malfunction. His shorts tore during the race, exposing his private parts. However, Robinson did not lose his focus in the strained situation and kept running until the finish line. The American hurdler and sprinter kept adjusting his shorts five times during the race. He was seen rolling on the track after crossing the finish line with a wide smile on his face.

Despite the mishap, he completed the race with a remarkable performance and fell short of only one-tenth of a second of his personal best of 47.95 seconds. In a surprising turn of events, Robinson was offered modeling roles by two brands—Shinesty and Krakatoa Underwear—for their brand representation after the awkward incident on June 24, 2025.

Robinson secured a gold medal with Courtney Okolo, Johnnie Blockburger, and Lynna Irby-Jackson in the mixed 4x400m relay race at the 2025 World Relays by clocking a championship record of 3:09.54.

"I'm not really rushing the process" - Chris Robinson reflects on his performance at the Grand Slam Track Miami

Chris Robinson at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chris Robinson competed in the 400m and 400m hurdles events at the Grand Slam Track Miami. Following his appearance, the American sprinter highlighted his goal of improving with every race. He acknowledged the gradual improvement and stated he does not want to rush it.

"I just want to be the better than me, just be the best me, every time I step on the track."

"Just more training really, getting a little bit of more practice and just focus on the goal, the main goal is winning. I just feel like this is another stepping stone really. I'm not really rushing the process." (0.46 onwards)

He secured second place in the 400m hurdles after posting 48.92 seconds and followed Alison Dos Santos, who listed 47.97 seconds. Robinson again followed the Brazilian athlete in the 400m race to record 44.86 seconds, while Dos Santos topped the event with 44.53 seconds.

