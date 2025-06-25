Chris Robinson shares update after wardrobe mishap during 400m win in Ostrava that saw him tumble to the ground

American track athlete Chris Robinson shared a message for his fans after his triumph at the 2025 Ostrava Golden Spike despite facing a wardrobe malfunction during the race. Robinson competed in the 400m hurdles event in the tournament, where he clocked a run time of 48.05 seconds.

Robinson defeated several athletes competing in the event, such as Matheus Lima and Vit Muller, despite having to adjust his shorts several times during the race. The 2023 NCAA champion in 400m hurdles also collapsed to the ground after the conclusion of the race.

A few hours after his victory, Robinson shared an update on his Instagram stories. The 24-year-old shared a few pictures with a few bandages on his forehead and remarked that he is doing okay currently. He wrote:

"Thanks to everyone who checked in, we're all good #greatnessiscoming"

Screenshot of Robinson's Instagram story feat his glimpses after race (image via: @chris.robinson)

Chris Robinson has had an impressive start to his season so far in 2025. He clinched podium finishes in the Grand Slam Track races in Kingston, Philadelphia, and Miami. Besides that, he was also part of the US national team that won the Mixed 4x400m relay in Guangzhou.

Chris Robinson makes his feelings known on his Grand Slam Track performance in Miami

Chris Robinson (image via: Getty)

Chris Robinson shared his thoughts on his Grand Slam Track performance in Miami. Competing in the event, Robinson finished second in both the 400m hurdles and 400m dash.

Robinson shed light on his goal and mentioned that he is trying to give his best every time he competes. He said (via Citius Meg, 00:46 onwards):

"I just want to be the better than me, just be the best me, every time I step on the track."

Further referring to the improvements he has had from the Jamaican GST event, Robinson said that he practiced much more after the event and was more focused on his goal. He said (1:48 onwards):

"Just more training really, getting a little bit of more practice and just focus on the goal, the main goal is winning. I just feel like this is another stepping stone really. I'm not really rushing the process."

Competing in the debut GST event in Jamaica, Chris Robinson had a disappointing end in the 400m hurdles event, where he finished sixth. However, his 400m flat performance was impressive, and he was the runner-up.

