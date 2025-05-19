After sweeping Big 12 Championships, Texas Tech track and field coach makes his feelings known on rare feat

The head coach of the Texas Tech track and field team, Wes Kittley, recently shared his thoughts on the team winning four Big 12 Championship titles in a single season. Furthermore, he expressed his elation at the team achieving the significant feat.

The Texas Tech track and field team has won the Men’s and Women’s indoor and outdoor Big 12 Championships. The Women's team has clinched their first outdoor championship title, whereas the Men's team won their sixth outdoor conference title. They have four championship titles in the 2025 season. The Men's team registered 136 points and the Women's team posted 127 points to claim their respective outdoor titles.

"What a great weekend it was for the Red Raiders. I am just so proud of the staff and these kids, to have the opportunity to win you know four Big 12 championships and men and women sharing them together it's really special and can't tell you how proud I am of those kids."

Under the tutelage of Wes Kittley, the Texas Tech track and field team won 16 overall Big 12 titles. The Texas Athletic program has won eleven in men's track and field, three in women's cross country, and two in women's track and field, as per the official site.

Kittley has won Men's Regional Coach of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2018. He also won the women's Regional Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2012. In 2014, he was honoured with the Big 12 Conference Men's Coach of the Year award.

Texas Tech track and field head coach Wes Kittley reflects on the support of the fans

Texas Tech track and field team's head coach, Wes Kittley, is one of the most prominent head coaches in collegiate athletic programs. During his interview on March 7, 2025, the head coach shared his thoughts on the support the Texas Tech track and field team has received from their fans.

"It is incredible to see when we've had these big 12. I joked, we won the National Championship last year and it was more exciting at the Big 12 Championship than it was at Boston because we had more crowd here. We had more people screaming, hollering, just going crazy but yeah my loyal fans every meet this side's full and so that's why it makes a difference. These kids appreciate it, they love our fans to show up and to give us an opportunity to give us a boost," he shared. [16:21 onwards]

Wes Kittley has guided several national champions and Olympians, such as Kennedy Kithuka and Sally Kipyego.

