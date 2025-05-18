Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 : Day 3 Results, highlights, team score, and more

Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships has been another stellar show after two days of packed action at the Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. The teams brought their A-games, and the BYU men's team vied to hold on to the lead. The final day of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships began with the Men's discus throw, where Dimitrios Pavlidis of Kansas earned the top spot.
More record-breaking performances unfolded as the event progressed, and the day concluded with the women's 4x400m relay. In the team standings, the second-positioned Texas Tech eclipsed BYU to clinch the pole spot with 136 (men's) and 127 (women's) after 21 events.
Big 12 Track and Field Championships - Day 3 results
Below is the list of events and winners after the third and final day's successful completion.
Men's Discus Throw
Dimitrios Pavlidis (Kansas)
Men's Pole Vault
Ashton Barkdull (Kansas)
Women's High Jump
Temitope Adeshina (Texas Tech)
Men's Triple Jump
Jhavor Bennett (Kansas State)
Women's Discus Throw
Shelby Frank (Texas Tech)
Men's 4x100
Texas Tech
Women's 4x100
Baylor
Men's 1500m
Fouad Messaoudi (Oklahoma State)
Women's 1500m
Emaculate Jemutai (Kansas)
Men's 110m Hurdles
Jamar Marshall Jr. (Houston)
Women's 100m hurdles
Adaobi Tabugbo (UCF)
Men's 400m
DeSean Boyce (Texas Tech)
Women's 400m
Rachel Joseph (Iowa State)
Men's 100m
Cayden Broadnax (Houston)
Women's Triple Jump
Victoria Gorlova (Texas Tech)
Women's 100m
Indya Mayberry (TCU)
Men's 800m
Lloyd Frilot (TCU)
Women's 800m
Meghan Hunter (BYU)
Men's 400m Hurdles
Nathaniel Ezekiel (Baylor)
Women's 400m Hurdles
Safhia Hinds (Kansas State)
Men's 200m
Kashie Crockett (TCU)
Women's 200m
Indya Mayberry (TCU)
Men's 5000m
James Corrigan (BYU)
Women's 5000m
Lexy Halladay-Lowry (BYU)
Women's 4x400m
UCF
Men's 4x400m
Arizona State
Team scores after Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships
After 21 events, the team scores are as follows:
Men's team
Texas Tech - 136
BYU - 100.66
Houston - 96
Kansas - 73
Iowa State - 72
TCU - 64
Oklahoma State - 50
Arizona - 48
Baylor - 47
Arizona State - 40
Kansas State - 39
Cincinnati - 34.33
Colorado - 18
Women's team
Texas Tech - 127
BYU - 112.5
TCU - 86
Baylor - 84.5
Kansas - 55.83
Oklahoma - 52.5
Cincinnati - 48
Arizona - 46
UCF - 41
Kansas - 38.33
Utah - 33
Iowa State - 30
West Virginia - 28.5
Houston - 16.33
Arizona State - 11
Colorado - 8.5
Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships - Notable performances
BYU's James Corrison, who broke the 3000m Steeplechase Big 12 meet record the previous day, set his personal best and broke the meet record in the men's 5000m event in 13:25.46.
Texas Tech's Temitope Adeshina reached a distance of 1.97m in women's high jump, breaking the meet record and setting a personal best. The second-finisher, Sharie Enoe of Kansas State, also clocked a PB.