Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 : Day 3 Results, highlights, team score, and more

Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships has been another stellar show after two days of packed action at the Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. The teams brought their A-games, and the BYU men's team vied to hold on to the lead. The final day of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships began with the Men's discus throw, where Dimitrios Pavlidis of Kansas earned the top spot.

More record-breaking performances unfolded as the event progressed, and the day concluded with the women's 4x400m relay. In the team standings, the second-positioned Texas Tech eclipsed BYU to clinch the pole spot with 136 (men's) and 127 (women's) after 21 events.

Big 12 Track and Field Championships - Day 3 results

Below is the list of events and winners after the third and final day's successful completion.

Men's Discus Throw

Dimitrios Pavlidis (Kansas)

Men's Pole Vault

Ashton Barkdull (Kansas)

Women's High Jump

Temitope Adeshina (Texas Tech)

Men's Triple Jump

Jhavor Bennett (Kansas State)

Women's Discus Throw

Shelby Frank (Texas Tech)

Men's 4x100

Texas Tech

Women's 4x100

Baylor

Men's 1500m

Fouad Messaoudi (Oklahoma State)

Women's 1500m

Emaculate Jemutai (Kansas)

Men's 110m Hurdles

Jamar Marshall Jr. (Houston)

Women's 100m hurdles

Adaobi Tabugbo (UCF)

Men's 400m

DeSean Boyce (Texas Tech)

Women's 400m

Rachel Joseph (Iowa State)

Men's 100m

Cayden Broadnax (Houston)

Women's Triple Jump

Victoria Gorlova (Texas Tech)

Women's 100m

Indya Mayberry (TCU)

Men's 800m

Lloyd Frilot (TCU)

Women's 800m

Meghan Hunter (BYU)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Nathaniel Ezekiel (Baylor)

Women's 400m Hurdles

Safhia Hinds (Kansas State)

Men's 200m

Kashie Crockett (TCU)

Women's 200m

Indya Mayberry (TCU)

Men's 5000m

James Corrigan (BYU)

Women's 5000m

Lexy Halladay-Lowry (BYU)

Women's 4x400m

UCF

Men's 4x400m

Arizona State

Team scores after Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships

After 21 events, the team scores are as follows:

Men's team

Texas Tech - 136

BYU - 100.66

Houston - 96

Kansas - 73

Iowa State - 72

TCU - 64

Oklahoma State - 50

Arizona - 48

Baylor - 47

Arizona State - 40

Kansas State - 39

Cincinnati - 34.33

Colorado - 18

Women's team

Texas Tech - 127

BYU - 112.5

TCU - 86

Baylor - 84.5

Kansas - 55.83

Oklahoma - 52.5

Cincinnati - 48

Arizona - 46

UCF - 41

Kansas - 38.33

Utah - 33

Iowa State - 30

West Virginia - 28.5

Houston - 16.33

Arizona State - 11

Colorado - 8.5

Day 3 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships - Notable performances

BYU's James Corrison, who broke the 3000m Steeplechase Big 12 meet record the previous day, set his personal best and broke the meet record in the men's 5000m event in 13:25.46.

Texas Tech's Temitope Adeshina reached a distance of 1.97m in women's high jump, breaking the meet record and setting a personal best. The second-finisher, Sharie Enoe of Kansas State, also clocked a PB.

