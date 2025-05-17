Big 12 Track and Field Championships Results: Ben Barton clinches Decathlon title, James Corrigan sets 3000m Steeplechase meet record | Day 2

The second day of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships was underway on May 16, 2025. After a stellar first day, athletes took it up a notch on the second day by breaking more records. As the BYU men held on to the lead, the women's side saw the Cougars take the top spot. The Rock Chalk Park event witnessed the two Big 12 record-breaking performances in the 3000m steeplechase. Reinaldo Rodrigues of Arizona claimed the men's long jump title, the first overall Big 12 outdoor gold in program history.

Here's the complete breakdown of events and winners on the second day of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships.

Big 12 Track and Field Championships: Day 2 results

Below is the list of winners of each event on the second day of the Championships held on May 16, 2025.

Decathlon 100 hurdles

Grant Levesque (Houston)

Decathlon discuss throw

Kaden Passey (BYU)

Heptathlon Long Jump

Natalia Madison (UCF)

Decathlon Pole Vault

Grant Levesque (Houston)

Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Olivija Vaitaityte (Oklahoma State)

Heptathlon 800m

Riley Burkey (Colorado)

Decathlon Javelin Throw

Conor Dunback (Kansas)

Decathlon 1500m

Conor Dunback (Kansas)

Women's Pole Vault (final)

Molly Haywood (Baylor)

Women's Long Jump (final)

Alexis Brown (Baylor)

Men's Shot Put (final)

Fred Moudani Likibi (Cincinnati)

Men's High Jump (final)

Bradford Jennings (Texas Tech)

Men's 110 Hurdles (1st round)

Jamar Marshall Jr. (Houston)

Men's 800m (1st round)

Tyler Mathews (BYU)

Women's 800m (1st round)

Fanny Arendt (Texas Tech)

Men's 400m (1st round)

Jayden Davis (Arizona State)

Women's Shot Put (final)

KeAyla Dove (Houston)

Women's 400m (1st round)

Rachel Joseph (Iowa State)

Men's Long Jump (final)

Reinaldo Rodriguez (Arizona)

Men's 100m (1st round)

Kimarlie Stewart (Texas Tech)

Women's 100m (1st round)

Alexis Brown (Baylor)

Men's 3000m Steeplechase (final)

James Corrigan (BYU)

Women's 3000m Steeplechase (final)

Sarah Tait (West Virginia)

Day 2 team scores at the Big 12 Track and Field Championships

After some promising exhibits, the team score standings are as follows (after eight events).

Men's team

BYU - 58.66

Texas Tech - 46

Houston - 30

Iowa State - 27

Cincinnati - 24.33

Arizona - 22

Kansas - 21

K-State - 19

Oklahoma State - 18

TCU - 16

Colorado - 13

Arizona State - 9

Baylor - 8

Women's team

BYU - 49.5

Baylor - 38.5

Oklahoma State - 38

Texas Tech - 29

TCU - 24

Arizona - 22

Cincinnati - 21

Kansas - 20.33

West Virginia - 20

Utah - 13

K-State - 11.33

Houston - 10.33

Arizona State 6

Colorado - 6

UCF - 3

Iowa State - 0

Significant performances on Day 2 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships

With BYU topping the team standings in both men's and women's, Ben Barton made waves as the men's decathlon top scorer with 7,865 points. James Corrigan of BYU smashed his 3000m steeplechase Big 12 meet record, clocking 8:22.20, six seconds off his last year's. West Virginia's Sarah Tait finished her steeplechase feat in 9:44.72, eclipsing the record of Colorado's Emma Coburn in 2010.

Annie Molenhouse topped the women's heptathlon, winning her first Big 12 crown and OSU's first Big 12 title. Houston's KeAyla Dove's shot put achievement made her the first student-athlete in program history to win back-to-back Conference titles.

