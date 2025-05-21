After upsetting NCAA champions, Penn State recruit PJ Duke's coach sends emotional message on their bond

Penn State wrestler PJ Duke penned a message for his coach, Khaled Dassan, after winning the 70 Kg bracket in the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials. Duke had a staggering campaign in this tournament, as he defeated the likes of NCAA champions Antrell Taylor in the quarters and the current 149 lbs title holder, Ridge Lovett, in the final four on his road to the finals.

Following these victories, Duke took down Bryce Andonian (4-1 via decision) in the penultimate contest to win the bracket. Just a few days after his victory, Dassan, who is the owner of KD Training Center in Westchester, where Duke trains, shared a post in appreciation for the latter.

Dassan emphasized the relationship they share on the mat and wrote via his Instagram:

"Built On Trust."

Trending

The Penn State wrestler shared this post on his Instagram stories and expressed his admiration towards Dassan for his constant support with a two-word message. He wrote:

"My day1"

Screenshot of Duke's message for his coach (Image via: Instagram/@pjduke)

Besides PJ Duke, Khaled Dassan has also coached the 2025 Pan American 57 kg champion, Roman Bravo-Young, a two-time NCAA champion for Penn State.

PJ Duke makes his feelings known about his victory at the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials

PJ Duke (left) (Image via: Getty)

PJ Duke expressed his emotions about his victory in the 2025 Wrestling World Team Trials. He will now compete at the Final X Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place from June 14.

Speaking in an interview after the final match, Duke shared that years of hard work were being paid off, finally, and also remarked that he was excited to be on the Penn State roster. Additionally, he also mentioned that making it to the Final X and the World team was a dream come true for him. He said:

"Years and years of work, it's all paying off finally, you know. I mean, it's just incredible, I'm so excited for us to come here in that Penn State room. It's been a dream of mine forever, wrestling, Final X and make a world team and stuff, so it's really a dream come true. I'm so so grateful that I am able to compete."

During the conversation, Duke also said that he was honored to receive the support of the Nittany Lions coaches, especially with the quality of people around the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More