After World Athletics Championships success, Noah Lyles gets honest on how he plans to end his professional track journey

Noah Lyles has made his feelings known about his last competition on the track. This comes just a day after the conclusion of his successful campaign at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo.

Across the competition, Lyles clinched three medals, including two golds and a bronze medal. The American athlete started his campaign with a third-place finish behind Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson in the 100m, but rounded off strongly with a gold medal in the 200m and as part of the US 4x100m quartet.

Speaking after this Tokyo event, Lyles shared his honest perspective on his last race, where the 200m world champion revealed that he had planned elaborately for his last track competition. He said (via The Guardian):

"I have a strong blueprint of what I want my last year in the sport to look like, I’ve looked pretty far into the future."

Lyles said his last track event is going to be between 2028 and 2032 and is deemed to be his own event. He added:

"Somewhere in between 2028 and 2032 so that I can touch a lot of bucket list things. The last race would be at my own track meet, where I’d be able to do any and everything that I want."

Notably, before his last track meet, Noah Lyles will still have plenty of time to have a go at some of the prominent records on the circuit. The 28-year-old has also confidently remarked that he is eying to break Usain Bolt's record number of consecutive 200m world titles in the upcoming edition of the World Championships in 2027.

"Very joyful"- Noah Lyles comments on the feeling of reaching the 200m podium at the World Athletics Championships 2025

Noah Lyles (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts on reaching the 200m podium at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The American athlete clocked a run time of 19.52 seconds in his final race to win the event.

Speaking in an interview after the victory, Lyles expressed his happiness at bagging the top place on the podium. He also opened up about the emotional moment when the national anthem was played after attaining the podium. Lyles said (via Citius Mag, 00:13 onwards):

"I've been very joyful. I've had a lot of energy today. I did like three hours of media over at the ADIDAS house, and I think they were pretty much shocked to see how much energy I had... I feel, as I get older, the more likely I am to tear up when the anthem plays... it just hits different."

Noah Lyles also remarked during the interview that the moment was even more special, considering the disappointing campaign he had in Tokyo during the Olympics in 2021. The American athlete bagged a bronze medal in the 200m race during that event.

