Christian Coleman spoke for the first time after missing a spot on Team USA for the upcoming World Championships by a small margin. The American athlete clocked 9.86s in the men's 100 to finish fourth at the 2025 USATF National Championships.Coleman began his campaign at the USATF National Championships with great momentum and was the second fastest qualifier for the finals behind Kenny Bednarek, who clocked 9.90s. The 29-year-old's appearance in the National Championships came amid massive discussions in the track world after Sha'Carri Richardson was reportedly arrested at the airport on Sunday, July 27, 2025, a couple of days before the commencement of the event.As per the latest reports obtained from the Port of Seattle Police Department, Richardson reportedly shoved Christian Coleman multiple times, as per the reporting officer. It was registered as a fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and Coleman refused to press charges.Amid the controversy, Christian Coleman spoke about finishing fifth and losing a spot in Team USA for the upcoming World Athletics Championships. He shared that he was able to put forward a strong performance against all odds. The American athlete was optimistic about his performance and expressed that he was in the right direction.&quot;Against all odds. 9.86s today. Sucks to miss top 3 but we right where we need to be and headed in the right direction. God is the greatest!!!&quot; he wrote.Christian Coleman @__colemanLINKAgainst all odds. 9.86s today. Sucks to miss top 3 but we right where we need to be and headed in the right direction. God is the greatest!!!Christian Coleman opens up about his mindset for the 2025 seasonChristian Coleman at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: GettyChristian Coleman spoke about his mindset for the 2025 season in an interview with FloTrack at the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete shared that it was a big breakthrough for him to return to the prestigious event in a quest for his third consecutive title.He expressed that he wanted to enjoy performing on the track and hoped to execute races to the best of his abilities.&quot;I think it'll be a really big breakthrough for me. So, for me, I just want to get out there, just have fun, and just execute what I know that I'm capable of. I've been feeling really good in training and I feel like the stars are aligning for me and so I just want to get out my own way and get out there and compete,&quot; he said.Coleman hoped to push through his limits and compete against some of the best athletes in the world.