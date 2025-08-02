  • home icon
  "Against all odds"- Christian Coleman breaks silence after losing team USA spot amid reports of being assaulted by Sha'Carri Richardson 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Seiko Golden Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Christian Coleman spoke for the first time after missing a spot on Team USA for the upcoming World Championships by a small margin. The American athlete clocked 9.86s in the men's 100 to finish fourth at the 2025 USATF National Championships.

Coleman began his campaign at the USATF National Championships with great momentum and was the second fastest qualifier for the finals behind Kenny Bednarek, who clocked 9.90s. The 29-year-old's appearance in the National Championships came amid massive discussions in the track world after Sha'Carri Richardson was reportedly arrested at the airport on Sunday, July 27, 2025, a couple of days before the commencement of the event.

As per the latest reports obtained from the Port of Seattle Police Department, Richardson reportedly shoved Christian Coleman multiple times, as per the reporting officer. It was registered as a fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and Coleman refused to press charges.

Amid the controversy, Christian Coleman spoke about finishing fifth and losing a spot in Team USA for the upcoming World Athletics Championships. He shared that he was able to put forward a strong performance against all odds. The American athlete was optimistic about his performance and expressed that he was in the right direction.

"Against all odds. 9.86s today. Sucks to miss top 3 but we right where we need to be and headed in the right direction. God is the greatest!!!" he wrote.
Christian Coleman opens up about his mindset for the 2025 season

Christian Coleman at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty
Christian Coleman spoke about his mindset for the 2025 season in an interview with FloTrack at the Prefontaine Classic. The American athlete shared that it was a big breakthrough for him to return to the prestigious event in a quest for his third consecutive title.

He expressed that he wanted to enjoy performing on the track and hoped to execute races to the best of his abilities.

"I think it'll be a really big breakthrough for me. So, for me, I just want to get out there, just have fun, and just execute what I know that I'm capable of. I've been feeling really good in training and I feel like the stars are aligning for me and so I just want to get out my own way and get out there and compete," he said.
Coleman hoped to push through his limits and compete against some of the best athletes in the world.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
