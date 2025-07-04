Amid disappointing start to season Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend Christian Coleman anticipates 'breakthrough' at 2025 Prefontaine Classic

Christian Coleman opened up about his mindset going into the Prefontaine Classic and expressed anticipation for a third consecutive 100m win in the Eugene Diamond League stop. Coleman has had underwhelming results in the previous races this season and even missed the podium at the Shanghai Diamond League.

Christian Coleman had multiple pole finishes at the Prefontaine Classic over the years. In 2023, he clocked 9.83s to stun his top rival, Noah Lyles, who won the iconic threepeat at the World Championships that year. The following year, he was in the 100m line-up and won the feat again, outpacing Kenyan athlete, Ferdinand Omanyala. His time of 9.95s was his first sub-10 finish in the distance that year.

Coleman is heading to the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, vying for a title defense to match Michael Johnson's feat, who clinched three straight wins from 2012 to 2014. Ahead of his feat, he expressed that it would be a massive 'breakthrough' for him and also exuded confidence in being in good form.

"I think it'll be a really big breakthrough for me. So, for me, I just want to get out there, just have fun, and just execute what I know that I'm capable of. I've been feeling really good in training and I feel like the stars are aligning for me and so I just want to get out my own way and get out there and compete." (via FloTrack)

Coleman holds the world indoor record in the 60m in 6.34s. He made waves as the top-ranked men's 100m sprinter from 2017 to 2019.

Christian Coleman once revealed his desire to see himself in his full potential before retirement

Christian Coleman at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two - (Source: Getty)

Christian Coleman had faced a setback at the 2024 US Olympic trials, missing his chances in both 100m and 200m. He was part of the 4x100m relay team, but a baton botch disqualified the team. Reflecting on his performances at the trials, Coleman once shared that he would reach his full potential on the track before hanging his spikes.

"I mean, I don't know, I feel like it kind of really started like after the trials. I didn't perform to the capabilities that I know I am capable of. I know what my talent level is, I know what I bring in the sport... I know there's just another level that I can tap into and get to... I feel like I have been selling myself short. Before I walk away, I want to see what my full potential is."

Christian Coleman and fellow track athlete Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed their relationship in 2024 and since then have been making headlines on and off the track.

