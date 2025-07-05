AJ Ferrari issues clarification about a stranger posing to be his family member

AJ Ferrari recently opened up about a stranger posing as his family member on social media. Stating that the user is not his uncle, the wrestler asked his fans to pray for him.

Ad

Ferrari recently joined the Nebraska wrestling team after almost being committed to the North Carolina wrestling team and then getting dismissed due to various reasons.

Amid these ongoing issues, one of the users on X posed as his uncle by penning messages for him, exuding pride in his career. The stranger tweeted:

"Can't begin to tell you how proud I am of the man AJ has become!!! And can't wait to watch you win NCAA's again @mrfasttwitch."

Ad

Trending

Issuing a clarification about this tweet and the user behind it, Ferrari stated that this is not his uncle and wasn't sure about why they pretended to be associated with his family.

"Just to clarify: this is not my uncle. I'm not sure who this person is or why they're being associated with my family, but I ask that you all to please pray for him or anyone behind this. Matthew 5:44 NIV, But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you," wrote AJ Ferrari.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American has had a significant career in wrestling so far, as he was one of the most prominent figures in the wrestling world when he joined Oklahoma State University. Here, he secured a 12-1 record in his first season and also became the first freshman to bag the title of the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Despite his heroics on the mat, he was dismissed from the team after his name came up in a sexual assault in August 2022. Following this, the 2021 NCAA Division Champion in the 197-pound category joined Cal State Bakersfield in 2024, where he nabbed a bronze medal at the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships. He was all set to join North Carolina for the 2025-26 season but joined the Nebraska team instead after rejection.

Ad

AJ Ferrari made his feelings known about the future of wrestling

In March 2025, AJ Ferrari sat for a conversation in a press conference, where he opened up about the future of wrestling. While he has his eyes on adding another NCAA title to his resume, he made his feelings known about how wrestling needs to be embraced and the potential it has to take over all the sports in the future.

Ad

Exuding excitement about being a part of the sport, he said:

"I'm really excited for the future of wrestling. I think wrestling is growing, and wrestling is going to take over all the sports in the future. I think that we need people to embrace big personalities like myself. The big matches, that's what draws eyes, and I think that then they grow in our sport. It's going to be key to have good personalities that show themselves," said AJ Ferrari.

Ad

In this interview, he also spoke about how much he loves performing and wishes to win more NCAA titles in the 197-pound category. Most recently, it came to light that AJ Ferrari's dismissal from North Carolina wrestling involved Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More