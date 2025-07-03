Details emerge about Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordan Hudson's reported involvement in AJ Ferrari's dismissal from North Carolina Wrestling

AJ Ferrari joined the Nebraska wrestling team after being on the verge of signing with North Carolina and getting rejected due to various reasons. Reportedly, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has stirred the pot and prevented Ferrari's admission to the Tar Heel.
AJ Ferrari, the 2021 NCAA Division champion in the 197-pound category, was the top-ranked high school recruit when he committed to Oklahoma State University. He forged a successful career, achieving a 12-1 record in his first season and becoming the first true freshman to be named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after his title-winning performance at the Big 12.
Despite his trajectory, he was stripped by the Oklahoma team after his involvement in a sexual assault in August 2022. He joined Cal State Bakersfield in 2024, winning the Pac-12 title and earning the bronze at the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships. As he headed to the North Carolina wrestling team, led by Rob Koll, for the 2025-26 season, he was dismissed for 'various reasons' and he joined Nebraska instead.
As per recent news, Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has reportedly impacted UNC's decision not to enroll AJ Ferrari.
In conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska coach Mark Manning revealed Hudson's involvement and how UNC coach Rob Koll requested him to take Ferrari.
"Rob Koll … the North Carolina coach who I’ve known for 35 years, and [is a] great friend of mine, called me up when they didn’t let A.J. into … North Carolina. A.J. was already there training some, and they didn’t let him in admissions-wise for various reasons, and Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had something to do with that.”
Ferrari had joined the WWE in its (Next in Line) program, besides balancing freestyle.
AJ Ferrari expressed gratitude to the Nebraska team after his enrollment
AJ Ferrari has not just joined the wrestling team as a competitor but also stepped into a mentorship role to enlighten young wrestlers and strengthen Nebraska's culture. In a post by Nebraska USA wrestling, the 23-year-old made his feelings known about the team and promised to stay diligent and trust in the Lord.
"I’m just grateful for that environment to be here and have Christ-minded men. You know, that’s a blessing. It’s important iron sharpens iron, and bad company corrupts good character. So just blessed man, staying diligent, staying steadfast in the Lord and man. I’m just grateful for another day, another day, another dollar, another day to get better, you know, 1% better.”
AJ Ferrari will join the six All-Americans in the Husker team, adding his flavour to reinforce the line-up.